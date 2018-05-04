Jazz & Beyond committee announces art contest

Mile High Jazz Band Association's 2018 Jazz & Beyond festival committee is holding a contest for Carson-Tahoe area artists.

Selected entries in the competition may be used to promote the festival, and the winning entry will be featured on the festival's advertising poster and program cover. The entry deadline is June 1.

The winner of the competition will receive a certificate of appreciation from the Jazz & Beyond – Carson City Music and Art Festival and a cash award of $100.

The artist's work will also be front and center, viewed by thousands of festival patrons.

Entries must be 11-by-14 inches and may be done in any two-dimensional medium. All entries must be matted, backed and submitted in a protective sleeve.

Entrants must complete a questionnaire form and include a digital image of the picture on either a CD or thumb drive with each picture entered.

Artists are to drop entries off at the Nevada Artists Association Gallery, 449 W. King St. Entries will be judged by the Jazz & Beyond committee.

For information, contact William Smith at 916-599-9704.