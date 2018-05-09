Joseph Mitchell Jarratt, 34 of Dayton, identified as victim in Monday shooting

The victim in the Monday night shooting at the Smith's shopping center in Dayton has been identified as Joseph Mitchell Jarratt, 34, of Dayton.

At 9:10 p.m. Monday the Lyon County Sheriff's Office responded to a call in the shopping center parking lot on Pine Cone Road in Dayton of reported shots fired. Arriving deputies found Jarratt with multiple gunshot wounds and rendered immediate first aid. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Malik Avila, 17, was arrested after a manhunt in Reno on Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about what happened on Monday is asked to call 775-463-6620, or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, and refer case No. 18LY02021.