Jump Around Carson to offer free bus rides to the Carson City Fair

The Jump Around Carson transit system permanently relocated its administrative office and bus yard to the former site of the Carson City Animal Shelter.

JAC's new location at 3770 Butti Way is customer-friendly, facilitates secure parking for JAC buses, and will be able to accommodate additional vehicles should transportation needs grow in Carson City. The public may access staff directly from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

To commemorate the occasion and promote the city's bus services, JAC will be offering free rides on the entire fixed route system coinciding with the 2018 Carson City Fair, from July 25-29.

The JAC transit system operates four fixed routes that serve the Carson City area. Hours of operation are 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

Route 3 allows fair-goers to travel from downtown Carson City to Fuji Park.

JAC also will be operating a special fair route that will travel between the Walmart parking lot on Topsy Lane and Fuji Park. Hours of this service are scheduled for 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 26-28, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 29.

Riders seeking additional information about bus schedules should visit http://www.rideJAC.com or call 775-841-RIDE. Riders may also download the JAC app for free from the App Store or Google Play.

For information on the Carson City Fair, visit carsoncitynvfair.visitcarsoncity.com.