Just in time for gifts: Carson City-focused puzzles

In cooperation with Silver State Industries, the Chamber Artisan store has created a new series of puzzles to delight all ages as they focus on a Carson City attraction.

Photographed by Ronni Hannaman and sublimated by the prison crew working at the print shop within Silver State Industries at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center, the puzzles will challenge even the best puzzler. Placing the 252 pieces could keep you occupied for hours.

Also new for the holiday season are Carson Proud socks and Christmas Angels handcrafted by clay artist Jeanne Evatt that can be used as tree ornaments or draped over a bottle of wine.

Other highly sought after items include the handcrafted sandstone tortoises signed by the prisoner artists who lovingly crafted them from the sandstone found at the historic – now shuttered – Nevada State Prison. Each turtle is unique with fossil markings and distinct colorations.

One-of- a- kind clay products created by Pinyon Pottery and metal art from Custom Metal Designs make for unique gift-giving. Come check out the Artisan shop as you holiday shop in Carson City. Conveniently on the grounds of the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 1900 S. Carson Street.