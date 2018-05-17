Kids’ Court School info session Friday

The Carson City District Attorney's office is hosting an informational session on Kids' Court School on Fridat.

Kids' Court School educates children about the investigative and judicial processes, conducts research on the potentially traumatic effects of the courtroom on children, and is a training program.

Kids' Court School events consist of two, one-hour sessions for children aged 4 to 17 where they learn about the court process and learn techniques for handling a trial.

Established in 2002 at University of Nevada Las Vegas, Kids Court School expanded to northern Nevada in 2016 and is located at The National Judicial College on the campus of the University of Nevada, Reno.

The public event should be of interest to representatives from the school district, Sheriff's Office, and advocates, parenting groups, and attorneys, and dates for upcoming Kids Court School sessions for children will be discussed.

The event is from noon to 1 p.m. in the Sierra Room, Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St.