Kiosks used to handle Nevada inmate health requests
February 7, 2018
The Nevada Department of Corrections has expanded its kiosk system that inmates use to buy from prison stores to handle requests for medical and dental services.
A spokesman said the system works like email, enabling nurses to process requests and submit responses much more quickly than in the past. And she said it does so with no added cost to the state since the kiosks are already installed at the different institutions.
The system eliminates some 52,000 paper requests for medical and other such services each year.
"The self-serve style of technology is well received in prisons by both the inmates and staff," said Corrections Director James Dzurenda.
