Kyra Gonzales, 11, sweeps Carson’s Got Talent

Kyra Gonzales, 11, of Carson City, claimed the top prize of $500 at Carson's Got Talent, the regional talent competition benefiting Meals on Wheels Carson City, on Saturday evening.

Gonzales, a 5th grader at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic School, danced to "Alive." She's on the dance team at Forever Dance, coached by Joan and Dino Elias.

"I love to dance," she said. "When I'm sad or having a bad day, dance cheers me up."

Gonzales' performance seemed to cheer the audience as well, as she also received the "Big Wheel" trophy for raising the most money through audience votes at the show.

Singers Cassia Giustra and Alexa Haight claimed second place and $250, and dancer Amara Tedford took third prize and $100.

Carson's Got Talent featured performers from Carson City, Reno, Lake Tahoe, Dayton, Yerington and Douglas County in dance, song, aerial skills, poi, musical theater, piano and guitar. The event raised thousands of dollars to support Meals on Wheels Carson City.

Recommended Stories For You

Courtney Warner, executive director for the Carson City Senior Center, said the show was produced by Maddie Gillott as her senior project at Carson High School and her mother Denise.

"We were so fortunate to have Maddie and Denise," Warner said. "They handled all of the technical aspects of the show and led us through the audition process. Carson's Got Talent was truly a community effort to help raise funds for Meals on Wheels, which is only partially funded by government programs."

Warner said the show drew nearly 400 attendees.

"On behalf of the Carson City Senior Center and Meals on Wheels, I'd like to thank our sponsors, performers and judges for making our first annual Carson's Got Talent show a huge success," Warner said. "Carson City takes care of its own, and we are grateful for the outpouring of community support."

Sponsors included Carson City Toyota, Carson Car Center Hyundai, Benson's Feed, The Union Carson, Sena Loyd and Tom and Diane Maguire. Judges were Mark Estee, Sierra Scott, Rebecca Kitchen, Mayor Bob Crowell, Sheriff Ken Furlong and Stephanie Arrigotti.

The Carson City Senior Center provides 300 meals a day to seniors in their homes, as well as a safety check, and Warner said the center will deliver 90,000 meals this year. Each meal costs between $5 and $6, and the center receives about half of that cost from state and federal grants, leaving a $185,000 shortfall.

Warner said for some seniors, Meals on Wheels delivery is the highlight of their day.

"Isolation is the biggest challenge facing homebound seniors," she said. "Our drivers provide a friendly face as well as a hot meal, and that helps seniors stay in their homes, which saves millions each year in Medicaid and other social programs."

For information on how to make a donation to Meals on Wheels Carson City, contact Warner at cwarner@carson.org, or call the Senior Center at 775-883-0703.