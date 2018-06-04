SBA loan helped Carson Business with expansion

L.A. Bakery is expanding its retail location at 1280 North Curry Street in downtown Carson City with a construction project that was made possible with the SBA 504 loan program.

The expansion will increase L.A. Bakery's kitchen and dine-in space with an additional 2,560-square-foot building on a parcel of land adjacent to the bakery and cafe's existing location. The new building will provide space to showcase baked goods as well as an indoor dining area to complement L.A. Bakery's current operations.

Nevada State Development Corporation, the state's largest SBA 504 loan provider, contributed to the finance package. Greater Nevada Credit Union also assisted with financing.

"This is the second loan we have made with the team at L.A. Bakery, and repeat clients are always some our favorite clients to work with," said Heather Ashbridge, Assistant Vice President/Loan Officer with Nevada State Development Corporation. "Returning for a second loan is an excellent indication of a satisfied customer whose business was boosted by an SBA 504 loan, which always comes at a highly attractive interest rate with a low down payment. We see nothing but further success for L.A. Bakery at its newly expanded Carson City location."

Wholesale menu items at L.A. Bakery include traditional fresh baked goods in addition to quiche, soups, wraps, and sandwiches.

The bakery and cafe's retail menu features omelets, cold and hot sandwiches, paninis, burgers, salads, and a broad selection of coffee drinks and smoothies, as well as pastries, breads, New York style bagels and baked goods.

L.A. Bakery is unique in the Carson City region in that it offers a wide range of gluten-free, vegan, and diabetic selections.

The expansion project will feature a common walkway allowing for a seamless transition between the current cafe and the new space.

For more information on L.A. Bakery, please visit http://www.labakerycafe.com.

For more information on Nevada State Development Corporation, please visit http://www.nsdc.com.