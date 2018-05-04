Lane closures begin next week in Topaz area

Mid-week single lane closures will take place May 8 through the end of the month on U.S. 395 in the Topaz area south of Gardnerville as the Nevada Department of Transportation fills roadway cracking.

Sections of U.S. 395 from the Nevada-California state line to near Leviathan Mine Road (12 miles north of the state line) will be reduced to one lane Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from approximately 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through the end of the month. Pilot cars will alternate directions of traffic through the work zone. As part of routine roadway maintenance, NDOT maintenance staff will fill cracking on approximately 30 lane miles of the highway to reduce water erosion and provide a smoother driving surface. With multiple NDOT maintenance crews working to complete the roadway improvements, the work is anticipated to be complete near the end of the month. Work is subject to change based on weather.

The roadway sealing will help provide a smoother driving surface and preserve the roadway before major repaving and reconstruction of the roadway planned in the coming four to five years. Updated state road conditions and construction information are available by visiting nvroads.com or dialing 775-888-7000 before driving.