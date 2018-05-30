Lane closures planned on Highway 50 east of Dayton

Single lane closures will take place on Highway 50 east of Dayton as the Nevada Department of Transportation paints a cattle guard across the highway to discourage feral horses from entering the roadway.

Highway 50 will be reduced to one lane in each direction near Chavez Road, east of Dayton, between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Approximately 100 feet of fencing will also be installed connecting both sides of the cattle guard to existing livestock fencing along the roadside.

Visually interpreted by horses and some other livestock as a dimensional barrier, the painted cattle guard is projected to keep drivers and livestock safer by limiting horses entering the existing fenced section of highway.

Travel speeds will be reduced to 55 mph through the work zone. NDOT said the road work schedule is subject to change.

Approximately 10 miles of livestock fencing is already in place in the Stagecoach and Silver Springs areas of Highway 50. Additional sections of livestock fencing will be added to Highway 50 between Stagecoach and the USA Parkway intersection in coming years as NDOT widens the road from a two-lane to a four-lane divided highway.

State transportation information is available at nevadadot.com or by calling 775-888-7000.