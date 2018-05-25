Lane closures planned Sunday on Highway 50 in Carson City

The Nevada Department of Transportation is planning single lane closures for Sunday on Highway 50 in eastern Carson City.

A spokesman said the left lanes both east- and westbound will be closed at Flint Road near the Carson landfill from 6 a.m. until about 4:30 p.m.

The reason for the closures is the need to repair roadway median barriers damaged in a vehicle crash. Crews will replace the crash cushion at the end of a road barrier wall.