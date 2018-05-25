Lane closures planned Sunday on Highway 50 in Carson City
May 25, 2018
The Nevada Department of Transportation is planning single lane closures for Sunday on Highway 50 in eastern Carson City.
A spokesman said the left lanes both east- and westbound will be closed at Flint Road near the Carson landfill from 6 a.m. until about 4:30 p.m.
The reason for the closures is the need to repair roadway median barriers damaged in a vehicle crash. Crews will replace the crash cushion at the end of a road barrier wall.