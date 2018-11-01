Lane reductions on Carson City freeway start Sunday

Overnight lane closures will be in place next week at the Interstate 580 Carson City Freeway and U.S. 395/South Carson Street intersection as roadway striping is enhanced.

All directions of travel will remain open, but lanes will be reduced between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. nightly beginning the evening of Nov. 4 through the morning of Nov. 9 as roadway striping is enhanced. Traffic flaggers will also be in place to direct traffic through the intersection during some of the work.

Left turn lanes from the I-580 Carson City Freeway to U.S. 395 toward Carson Valley and U.S. 50 to northbound Carson Street will be restriped to provide a wider radius for additional space between opposing lanes. While the current turn lanes were spaced according to design specifications, the new striping will optimize the radius of each turn lane within the constrained intersection for better spacing between turning vehicles.

Additional roadway signage will also be placed requiring semi-trucks and other oversize vehicles to use the outer turn lane for additional radius during left-hand turns.

Aimed at increasing traffic mobility and safety with an interstate bypass to help remove through-traffic congestion from downtown Carson City, as many as 36,000 vehicles travel on the southern section of the I-580 Carson City Freeway daily. More than 43,000 vehicles daily are projected to use the new southern section of freeway by 2035.

Nevada state transportation information is available at http://www.nevadadot.com or by dialing 775-888-7000.