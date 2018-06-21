Lane reductions set on 395 in Carson Valley

Turn lane closures and lane reductions will take place next week on U.S. 395 at Airport Road in the Carson Valley as part of an ongoing Nevada Department of Transportation project to install a traffic signal and improve other highway intersections.

Left-hand turns won't be available between southbound U.S. 395 and Airport Road and intermittent single lane closures will be in place on both directions of U.S. 395 between Airport Road and Stephanie Way, during the following times:

Overnight hours of June 24 through June 28 between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Daytime hours of June 25 between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For left-hand turns between southbound U.S. 395 and Airport Road, an approximate two-mile detour will be available via Johnson Lane and Heybourne Road. All other directions of U.S. 395 and Airport Road will remain open.

Speeds will be reduced to 55 mph through the work zone.

Road work schedule is subject to change.

In May, a new concrete median and traffic signal pole foundations were installed at Airport Road. This coming week, traffic signal poles and a final layer of paving will be placed in recently-improved areas of roadway, including wider turn lanes to and from Airport Road, Stephanie Way and Johnson Lane. In the coming month, periodic closures will take place as traffic signal arms, permanent roadway striping and roadway signage is installed. Construction is anticipated to wrap up in mid-summer.

The approximately $1.8 million project by contractor A&K Earthmovers, Inc. will make the following improvements to the highway corridor traveled by approximately 30,000 vehicles daily:

A new traffic signal will be installed on northbound U.S. 395 at Airport Road, providing a protected left-hand turn to and from Airport Road.

At Johnson Lane, an approximately 1,800-foot merge lane will be constructed to provide safer right-hand turns from Johnson Lane to northbound U.S. 395. The existing merge lane from Stephanie Way to northbound U.S. 395 will also be extended to the same length with removal of an existing winter chain-up area.

Intersection roadway striping, lighting and concrete islands will also be slightly modified to accommodate the new traffic signal and enhance traffic safety.

State transportation information is available at http://www.nevadadot.com or by dialing (775) 888-7000.