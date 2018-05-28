Las Vegas band The Lique to perform at Epic Rides

WHAT: The Lique, part of Four Peaks Brewing Co. Concert Series at Carson City Off-Road

Carson City is bringing an up-and-coming band from Las Vegas to move patron's dancing feet.

Home-state band The Lique is set to perform at the free Four Peaks Brewing Co. Concert Series at Carson City Off-Road on June 16. The Las Vegas-based band starts the day with their hip-hop jazz band with a big funky sound. The band features rapper MC Rasar backed by a quartet of multifaceted instrumentalists steeped in the traditions of jazz.

While it will be The Lique's first time playing in Carson City, they are no strangers the area. They've played at several local venues: The Saint in Reno; Crystal Bay Casino in Crystal Bay; Moe's Original Bar B Q in Tahoe City; and Moody's Bistro Bar & Beats in Truckee.

MC Rasar said Moody's is an important place to them because the crowd always goes wild and it is where the band found their booking agent.

"They're a very unique audience — it goes crazy every single time," he said. "It gets insane to where I almost passed out one time. They love to dance."

The band's favorite thing to see in Northern Nevada is Lake Tahoe, but MC Rasar said they don't get much time to going sightseeing. He said whenever the band gets to their destination the usual question is "Where's the food at?"

MC Rasar said he is excited to see the atmosphere brings being an outdoor event and being the first bicycle festival they've played.

"We love playing outdoors and getting to soak up everything and getting that community vibe," he said. "We like getting outside and all-ages events. We like where everyone feels welcome."

One thing MC Rasar will be ready for is playing in that June sun.

"It's gonna be hot," he said. But it doesn't stop The Lique from giving their best performance. The band will be on stage dancing around in suits giving

MC Rasar is proud of releasing the first album and wants to continue going forward in the direction the band is headed.

"The most important thing at this point is perseverance, continuing momentum and continuing creating music," he said. "We need to just keep writing and evolving the sound."

The Lique will be opening the Epic Rides event, with a podcast panel to follow. Then Desert Rhythm Project takes the stage at 6 p.m. and headliner MarchFourth Marching Band starts at 8 p.m.