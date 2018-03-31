Las Vegas students to spend weekend painting Cadillacs at Silver Oak

Anyone who knows Garth Richards knows of his love of classic cars, especially Cadillacs.

Those practicing their golf swing on the unique driving range at Silver Oak Golf Course have the opportunity to aim for some classic Cadillacs, repurposed as targets.

The Cadillacs will soon receive an artistic makeover by Las Vegas art students making the range not only a place to practice, but a place to observe unique themed art.

Silver Oak General Manager Terrie McNutt contacted Gina Cifonelli, distinguished art director of the Doral Academy High School in Las Vegas, to consider painting the imbedded Cadillacs over the weekend of April 6-8 as an art project for her students.

No stranger to painting on various Cadillac parts, Cifonelli participated in the public art installation and sculpture called Cadillac Ranch, erected in Amarillo, Texas, in 1974, that has now become a must-stop for those traveling to and through Amarillo along Route 66. Cadillac Ranch serves as a template for Richard's art project.

Cifonelli accepted McNutt's invitation and she and 12 students will be arriving in Carson City on April 5 to begin their plein art project from sketches they have prepared in advance. The theme centers around local history, thus the Capitol dome may be painted on a tail fin, the V&T Railroad engine may be the subject of a hood, or a stagecoach cleverly depicted on the side doors.

The public is invited to watch and encourage the students beginning at 2 p.m. April 6. The young artists will continue painting through Sunday, ending their day at 5 p.m.

While in Carson City, McNutt has arranged for the students to be greeted by U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei and to meet Mayor Robert Crowell and tour City Hall and the State Capitol and Legislative Buildings. They will visit Western Nevada College, tour art galleries and observe various outdoor murals with the city's art and culture coordinator, Mark Salinas.

A welcome dinner on April 5 is being hosted by Silver Oak Golf Course & Executive Conference Center.