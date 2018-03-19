Law enforcement unites to reduce pedestrian deaths

Law enforcement officers from jurisdictions are uniting to try to reduce the growing number of pedestrian deaths.

A statement by the Office of Traffic Safety says that means officers statewide will be issuing citations not only to motorists but pedestrians who are violating safety laws.

The effort, which will run through the end of this month, was prompted by the fact there were 20 more pedestrian deaths in 2017 than in 2016.

The announcement points out pedestrians are required to use sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian bridges and obey all laws and traffic signs and signals.

Trooper Matt McLaughlin said if there is no sidewalk, pedestrians are required to walk on the left side of the street facing traffic.

Motorists are required to yield to pedestrians and avoid passing vehicles stopped for pedestrians. Drivers are reminded to stop for those who are walking when they're crossing the street.

More information is available on the website http://www.ZeroFatalitiesNV.com/pedestrian.