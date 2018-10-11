Leisure Hour Club to hear from Carson City author

On Oct. 17, Leisure Hour Club members will hear about Carson City's lost history from local author and historian Peter Mires.

Mires, a native of the Green Mountain State (Vermont), received his doctorate in historical geography from Louisiana State University in 1988 and subsequently taught at the University of Minnesota-Duluth and the University of Delaware. His publications include "Lost Carson City" (2018), "Lake Tahoe's Rustic Architecture" (2016), and "Bayou Built: The Legacy of Louisiana's Historic Architecture" (2010), as well as more than 50 scholarly articles, book reviews, and op-ed pieces.

Mires is retired and lives in Carson City, and when not reading or writing he may be found hiking the Tahoe Rim Trail or exploring the Nevada outback. Copies of "Lost Carson City" will be available for purchase and will be signed by the author.

If you would like to attend this event, contact the Club's reservation chair at 775-400-2647 no later than 8 p.m. on Sunday to make your reservation. The meeting is preceded by a buffet dinner at 6 p.m. in the Carson Nugget Capitol Ballroom. Reservations for the meeting and dinner are required.

The Leisure Hour Club, established in September 1896, is Carson City's oldest continuously meeting social organization. Celebrating its 123rd year, the organization is focused on its goal of promoting knowledge of important issues, science, music and literature. More information on the club and its activities can be found on its Facebook page.