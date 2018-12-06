Lend a helping hand during the holidays in Carson City

The chance to make the holidays brighter for those in need is being offered thanks to the following businesses, nonprofits and organizations:

Evergreen Gene's, located at 1811 N. Carson St., again will be accepting donations for the homeless, which will be forwarded to the Do Drop In Center. Items include socks, gloves, toiletries, coats, ready-to-eat food, pet food and anything else a homeless person could use. For information, call Gene or Rowena at 775-882-1807. Donations will be accepted through Dec. 31.

If your family needs toys for Christmas, contact Toys for Tots at 775-800-3123 (English) or 775-800-3583 (Spanish) and sign up between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The program goes from Nov. 27 through Dec. 21. Don't call prior to Nov. 27.

Home Instead Senior Care is in the middle of its "Be a Santa to a Senior" campaign, and the community can visit one of the following locations to find trees with ornaments of gift wishes of local seniors. But time is running out; the trees will be taken down this week and next for the stores to begin fulfilling wishes of these local seniors. These wishes typically aren't for "wants;" many times, they're needs such as clothing, toiletry products, tissues and more. Carson City and Dayton locations include: Paradise Salon, 5430 Executive Pointe Way, Carson City; CenterPoint Church, 100 Breakwater Drive, Dayton; Home Depot, 3185 Market Street, Carson City; Smith's, 599 E. William St., Carson City; Smith's, 2200 U.S. 50, Dayton; AAA, 2901 S. Carson St., Carson City; S. United Federal Credit Union, 935 Jacks Valley Road, Carson City; and Les Schwab Tire Center, 3219 N. Carson St., Carson City.

