Levitt summer concert series again coming to Carson City

Carson City was chosen for the third year in a row for the Levitt AMP Grant.

The $25,000 grant helps fund the Brewery Arts Center's free summer concert series.

"It will be exciting to see how the Brewery Arts Center continues to build upon the momentum generated by the past two years of presenting the Levitt AMP Carson City Music Series at the Minnesota Street Stage, further sparking community engagement and revitalization efforts by presenting inclusive arts experiences for everyone to enjoy," said Sharon Yazowski, executive director, Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, who announced the recipients on Tuesday.

The grant recipients are chosen in part through voting by the public during three weeks in November.

Last year's free outdoor series at the BAC kicked off on June 23 with Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. Other bands in the 10-concert series included The Novelists, La Misa Negra, and the Young Dubliners.

The Levitt AMP grant is awarded to 15 small to medium-sized cities to bring together communities around music.

This year's other recipients include Chattanooga, Tenn., Santa Fe, N.M., and Trenton, N.J. Elko was a finalist, but didn't make the cut.