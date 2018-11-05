Life-saving class offered by Partnership Carson City

A training offered by Partnership Carson City on Wednesday could help save lives.

The 30-minute lunchtime class will teach participants how to use the nasal spray Naloxone, a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The training will also include a history of opioids and an overview of the law that protects people who administer the reversal drug.

"So many people are scared to help someone who is overdosing because they are afraid they will get in trouble, too," explained Hannah McDonald, executive director of Partnership Carson City. "But there's a law that protects you."

McDonald said attendees may remain anonymous if they wish. She recommends the class for anyone who works with or knows anyone with an addiction to opioids, which includes heroin and certain pain medications.

However, she also recommends parents and caregivers of the elderly also get trained.

"I carry it because I have children," she said. "If they accidentally get their hands on medications, I want to be able to provide life-saving measures."

She said those who are prescribed opioids may also overdose accidentally.

"Sometimes the elderly may forget if they've already taken their medications," McDonald said. "Many of the overdoses we see are not people who are abusing drugs."

RSVPs are recommended by not required. To RSVP, call Partnership Carson City at (775) 841-4730.