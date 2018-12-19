Likely meteor seen in skies above Carson City early Wednesday evening

Readers across Carson City and the northern parts of California reported seeing a strange spot in the sky Wednesday night a little after 5:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service believes it was a meteor.

Based upon several videos and reports, it appears as though the bright light in the sky seen at approximately 5:34 PM PST was likely a meteor or space debris entering the upper atmosphere. — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) December 20, 2018

Still not 100% certain, but evidence is growing the object seen was a meteor. A meteor can create a very high level cloud called a noctilucent cloud. @NASA has a great webpage explaining the cloud formation. https://t.co/eDquECamLl #cawx Recommended Stories For You — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 20, 2018

Earlier in the day, the Associated Press reported on the cancelation of the launch of a spy satellite:

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — The launch of a spy satellite from a Central California coastal base has been scrubbed for the fourth time in two weeks.

A hydrogen leak in one engine halted the launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base Wednesday evening less than 10 minutes before liftoff. The next launch window starts at 5:31 p.m. Thursday.

Launches from the base northwest of Los Angeles can light up the sky for hundreds of miles.

The launch also was scrubbed Tuesday because of high winds and on Dec. 7 and Dec. 8 because of technical problems.

The three-booster Delta IV Heavy rocket that will carry the satellite was built by United Launch Alliance, a conglomerate of Lockheed Martin and Boeing. ULA has launched 27 payloads for the National Reconnaissance Office over the past 12 years.