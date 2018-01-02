Limited Carson City Library services available at Adams Hub Studio

Limited Carson City Library services will continue 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at Adams Hub Studio, 177 W. Proctor St.

The Winter Read-A-Thon challenge to read at least one hour per day continues through Friday and is open to all ages. Submit your hours for a chance to win several prizes.

While the library remains closed for a refresh, including new flooring and repainting, services will be offered in a variety of locations.

Upcoming events include:

Internet/Computer Class — 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Storytime — 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Wine Walk — 1-5 p.m. Saturday at the Adams Hub Studio, 177 W. Proctor St.

Library card holders will be able to access free Wi-Fi at Nevada State Library, Archives and Public Records 100 N. Stewart St.; Bob McFadden Plaza, Carson and Third streets; and the Supreme Court Library, 201 S. Carson St., Suite 200.

As a reminder, anything currently checked out from the Carson City Library collection will be due on or after Feb. 15. Due dates for items that aren't part of the Carson City Library collection won't be extended.

For information, go to carsoncitylibrary.org, follow the library on social media or call the hotline at 775-887-2244.