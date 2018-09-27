Linda Marrone: One last trip to the farmers market

Fall is here, there is a nip in the air and that always signifies the end of the farmer's market.

Everyone is a little sad to see us go but we are relieved to have another successful season behind us and a few months rest before the planning starts to do it all again. This has been a bittersweet year for me because it is my last as managing the market. I've done it for 11 years and have loved most every aspect of it but a tiredness has set in. I'm going to be 70 next month and it's time to retire and turn it over to someone younger with more energy.

I'm leaving the market in good hands. My granddaughter, Breana Coons, who has been working the FM with me for 6 years is going to take over the reins. She is younger, smarter and way more computer savvy. She can put up and take down a 10-by-10 pop up tent with the best of them. She will have help from Tara Riddle, who has worked the Comma Coffee booth for many years and I feel the two of them together will do a great job. I still will be helping in the back ground with paperwork and any advise they need, just not being at the FM every Saturday at 6 a.m.

I want to thank a few of the vendors who have been with the FM from the start. June from Comma Coffee is always one of the first vendors to arrive. Her booth and now trailer has always set the flow for the day. Everyone wants and needs coffee in the morning and we are thankful that she chooses to be there.

Rodriquez Ranch is one of our farmers who comes the longest distance from Watsonville, Calif., and they have at least a 6 hour drive. They drive up on Friday, spend the night at a local hotel and are always at the FM before 6. We can't do without all their berries and vegetables, especially the artichokes.

Bravo Farms comes from the little town of Delhi and when the market was just starting I sent out a 100 letters of request asking for vendors and Ingazio was the only one who responded. We love all his stone fruit and grapes. Lattin Farms and Campie Lavender are two of our Nevada Farmers who have been with us 11 years. Rounding out this list is Minton Farms and Chuck Vue Farms, two of my farmers who come from Yuba City and Caleola Olive Oil. We have three musicians that have been playing at the FM since the beginning and they are Hickry' Switch, Chris Bayer and Ricky D. The first year no one got paid and it was strictly volunteer basis and tips.

Recommended Stories For You

The market happens every week because we have continued support from the city. Our thanks to the Board of Supervisors, Lee Plemel with the Office of Business Development, Park and Recreation, the Sheriff's Office and Streets. We could not have done our SNAP program without all the help from Partnership Carson City, Kathy Bartoz and her crew. Thanks to our neighboring businesses who work with us and put up with the congestion having a downtown market adds. A special shout out to Jim, Lee and Jake from the Fox, even though I sometimes get excited with things they did or did not do, they know I mean well. It really has been a pleasure working with everyone. A special thanks to all of our loyal customers who have been supporting us over the years.

When you come to this last market to stock up on fruits and veggies for that last taste of summer, thank your farmers. Tell them you appreciate what they do. Pay a visit to the rest of the vendors because it's not too early to be thinking about some Christmas gifts and you could have some of that shopping out of the way; honey, extra olive oils, soaps, lotions, toys, jewelry, pottery and candy.

Here's my recipe for this last FM of the year. Come by and linger, stroll through and buy what you really need, then get a cup of coffee and a bite to eat. Sit down and enjoy the sights and sounds around you. Peruse the market again and stop by some booths that maybe you haven't visited before, converse awhile, listen to the music and relax.

I would pick up some breads from Bakery Gallery and freeze a few, get some dips and chips for Sunday, some corn from Minton or Rodriquez to grill for dinner along with some meat from Holley Farms, Eagle Valley, Black Rock Bison or Butler. Get some veggies from Sustainable Fruit, Lattin or Chuck Vue Farms and top that off with some fresh fruit from Bravo. And last but not least stock up on the last of the vine ripened tomatoes.

I've said it before but I will say it again, "Eating is an agricultural act" Wallace Berry.

Linda Marrone, a longtime Carson resident, manages the 3rd & Curry Street Farmers Market and is the director of Nevada Certified Farmers Market Association.