Linear Ditch Trail re-opening Friday

The Linear Ditch Trail from Saliman Road heading east to the I-580 freeway will be re-opened at noon Friday.

The repairs are complete on this important section of trail and are now ready for the public to use and enjoy.

Carson City Parks Department would like to thank Spanish Spring Construction, Inc. for making this project a priority and getting this well used and popular section of trail re-opened for recreational use once again.

For information on the Linear Ditch Trail re-opening, contact David Navarro, parks operations superintendent, 775-283-7346. For information on Carson City's trail system, visit http://www.carson.org/parks.