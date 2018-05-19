List of graduates: Western Nevada College Class of 2018

Western Nevada College will celebrate the graduation of 539 students with 571 degrees and certificates during a commencement ceremony on Monday morning at the Marv Teixeira Pavilion in Carson City.

Eighty-four of the 2017 graduates will be high school students who participated in WNC's Jump Start College. These students will receive their associate degrees a week or two prior to receiving their high school diplomas.

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval is scheduled to deliver the commencement's keynote speech.

WNC's class of 2018 includes:

CARSON CITY

Associate of Applied Science – Accounting: Emily Sue deBoer

Associate of Applied Science – Computer Information Technology: Julie Rodriguez, Brandon Joshua Walker

Associate of Applied Science – Computer Networking Technology: Peter Owings, Sean Lennon, Steven Stepro

Associate of Applied Science – Criminal Justice: Jason Samuel Carter, Jodi Kate Jones, Alex Lizarraga, Trey Maurer, Richaun Hoffman Presley, Amy Suzanne White

Associate of Applied Science – Deaf Studies: Kalee Alexander, Madeline Alonso, Kennadie Berlynn Frias, Ryan Jerome Kochen, Kayla Monet Schneider, Rachel Smith, Reanna Dawn Stroup

Associate of Applied Science – Early Childhood Education: Jessica Renee Rinetti

Associate of Applied Science – General Business: April Love Cole, Taylor Marie Collins, Leyco Aru Rivas

Associate of Applied Science – Graphic Communications: Nathaniel K. Chatley, Regina Collins, Allyson Doddridge, Kennadie Berlynn Frias, Robin Johnson, Amanda Yau

Associate of Applied Science – Machine Tool: Alan Benson Johnson

Associate of Applied Science – Management: Anita Lynn Joyner, Nicole Kay Strickland

Associate of Applied Science – Nursing: Kaitlyn Barrett, Annie Ray Butler, Carolyn Carlson, Kristen Danielle Davis-Lange, Alexandra Elaine Dodge, Maria Ann Elieff, Brenda Luquin, Omar Maldonado, Katia Perez

Associate of Applied Science – Technology – Automated Systems: Travis McDonald, Maricela Segura

Associate of Applied Science – Technology – Machine Tool: Theodore Steele, Kenny Stroner

Associate of Arts: Haley Brianna Abeyta, Rebecca Jean Allen-Schreckendgust, Madeline Alonso, Carolina Alvarez, Melanie Ann Anaya, Adam Christian Anderson, Liliana Arroyo Ramirez, Veronica Avina Duarte, Sarah Rose Barragan, Summer Barth, Nicole Marie Bertholf, Noelle Christine Bonas, Elizabeth Bracamontes, Maryellen Burger, Alana Susanne Burson, Kelly Kay Butler, Stephanie Camacho, Adilene Camarena, Samantha Cassinelli, Jacquelyn Dayne Conard, John Thomas Cook, Layla N. Cornwell, Madison Ann Cressey, Daniel Cruz Villanueva, Cinthia DelDuca, Christina Carrie Dietlein, Alexandra Elaine Dodge, Ryan Doherty, Mersadeys Candice Farcello, Christina Feldstein, Michael Wayne Feldstein, Braulio Fernandez, German Fernandez Hernandez, Michael Joseph Ferrigno, Bryana Eileen Fitch, Siara Marie Freyer, Ian Michael Friesell, Jeanette Garcia, Alexander William Ghan, Maddison Dené Gillott, Adrian Gonzalez, Roselia Gonzalez-Ramirez, Suzanne Goski, Ian Harano Grey, Brisareli Guzman Jimon, Alexa Lynne Haight, Evan Douglas Hennessey, Suelmi Cesilia Herrera, Jennifer F. Hill, Arianna Lillian Holwell, Alexander Gabrial Honeycutt, Jessica Hoyos Velazquez, Sara Inman, Caroline Jacobo, Grecia Ana Jimenez, Melissa Knight, Eissiel Lamas, Jordan Jenee Lamoreaux, Samantha Jane LeFavi, Miette Dione Lopez, Melissa Manning, Fernando Mata-Izquierdo, Ty Maurer, Mylo Daniel McCormick, Richard Javier Merlin-Villalobos, Joy Christine Mougenel, Ericka Munoz, Natalie Jean Musselman, Brittany Deanne Nord, Mayra Olivares, Susan Marie Osband, Savannah Sue Padilla, Tristin Sharlene Parrish, Brett Raymond Paulson, Jeannie M. Pelham, McKenzie Peterson, Christina Joanne Polizziani, Mavela Itzel Quintanilla, Jesus Ernesto Rangel, Allison Barbara Rasmussen, Diana Lee Robinson, Kimberly Natalie Rodriguez, Sophia Lorraine Rodriguez, Gabriela Jackeline Rodriguez-Melgarejo, Belen Ruelas, Isabella Francesca Scardi, Amber Dawn Seifert, Sarah Alexis Sever, Sadie Share, Sierra Ann Sheppard, Dylan Patrick Shirey, Flor Solano, Alexys Mikylla Solorio, AnnMarie Southern, Weston Dean Stainbrook, Brenda Sweet, Katrina Nicole Taboada, Claire Thompson, Chantal Torres, Alejandro Torres Ruiz, Merlin Tryon, Britney Nicole Tucker, Nancy Leigh Varin, Gilberto Vega, Sandra Paulina Vielma, Amy Suzanne White, James Fay Wilsey Jr.

Associate of Arts – Criminal Justice: Holly Dawn Thiesen

Associate of Business: Lillian Elizabeth Ezell, Arnold Franky Flores-Estrada, Connor Bradley Leahy, Kylar C. Leahy, Gary Benjamin Little, Fabiola Mata Garcia, Sequoia Marie Rohr

Associate of General Studies: Marie Bradshaw, Nathaniel K., Chatley, Andrew Clark, Charles B. Colleton, Raife L. Edwards, April Marie Gregory, Rose West McCall, Tyler Lane Mireles, Issamar Pimentel, Yvonne M. Rickman, Kitty Wayne Russell

Associate of Science: Mohammad Abdelhady, Adam Christian Anderson, Jared Robert Anderson, Neil T. Anderson, Jayson Somerset Berry, Timothy James Brown, Isabella Fox Bruketta, Tristin Jay Buckley, Samantha Morgan Byassee, Victoria Carlynne Defilippi, Joshua Ray Gansberg, Kamen Borisov Georgiev, Miroslav Georgiev, Jocelyn Yvette Gomez, Naidelyn Gomez, Hector Gomez-Barrios, Suzanne Goski, Charles Philip Hersey, Marina L. Holcomb, Brandon Jack Hope, Elizabeth Fitzgerald Kaminsky, Andrew Kapczynski, Amber Lee Mattoni, David William McCord, Samantha Allen McDaniel, Amberlyn Meichele McIntosh, Ashton McIntosh, Richard Javier Merlin-Villalobos, Briana Mueller, Angela Ramirez, Bryan Gregory Remick, Michael Anthony Rose, Maria Fernanda Rugama, Emery Alexander Schreckengost, Iris-Sofia Valenzuela, Oksana Pegyan White

Bachelor of Applied Science – Construction Management: Ruben Bedoy-Zarate, Iris-Sofia Valenzuela

Certificate of Achievement – American Sign Language: Ryan Jerome Kochen, Kayla Monet Schneider, Reanna Dawn Stroup

Certificate of Achievement – Business: Leyco Aru Rivas

Certificate of Achievement – Graphic Communications: Sean Cornell

Certificate of Achievement – Industrial Electronics Technology: Travis L. McDonald

Certificate of Achievement – Machine Tool Technology: Ivan Botello

DAYTON

Associate of Applied Science – Accounting: Margie Ranee Siever-Flood

Associate of Applied Science – Automotive Mechanics: Jacob Albert Horner

Associate of Applied Science – Computer Information Technology: Emil Stoica

Associate of Applied Science – Criminal Justice: Colton Christopher Cabral, Donny William Cook, Madison Amber Doiel, Katherine McFall, Jonathon Williams

Associate of Applied Science – Deaf Studies: Mckayla Ryanne Celedon, Kyra Coty

Associate of Applied Science – Law Enforcement Academy: James F. LaChew

Associate of Applied Science – Nursing: Alannah Breane Bradley, Alfredo Dominguez, Amanda Christine Pace, Shawna Stanford, Nicole Marie Williams

Associate of Applied Science – Technology – Automated Systems: Clifford Albert Turnell III

Associate of Arts: Kenna Elizabeth Blanken, Nicole Cheri Cisneros, David Santos Delfin, Karly Nikole Elder, Nicholas Joseph Fonzo, Emily Heinz, Barbara Jean Hernandez, Claire Holloway, Nadia Macias, Heather Lorraine-Hamm Motta, Danielle Marie Myers, Stephanie Parra, Chase Joseph Peterson, Kerra Pinter, Payten Rose, Heidi Celest Salamanca, Diane M. Smith, Vera Geanne Trout, Isabel Villafana, Matthew Gareth Williams, Stacia Evonne Woomer

Associate of Arts – Criminal Justice: Andrew James Vance

Associate of Business: Tyler Fenton Aquino, Matthew Dean Brown, Rebekah Fillippini

Associate of General Studies: Rebecca Wynters

Associate of Science: Shane Tyler Boesen, Jeffrey Torres Deleon, Jacob Richard Nelson

Bachelor of Technology – Construction Management: Troy Mason

Certificate of Achievement – American Sign Language: Kyra Coty

Certificate of Achievement – Business: Joanna Lorraine Rowley

ELKO

Associate of General Studies: Sabrina Ochoa

Certificate of Achievement – American Sign Language: Sabrina Ochoa

FALLON

Associate of Applied Science – Accounting: Tina Marie Najera

Associate of Applied Science – Computer Information Technology: Tallulah Secunda Ketchum

Associate of Applied Science – Criminal Justice: Claudia Guerrero, Taylor Kristen Harrison

Associate of Applied Science – General Business: Christopher Hughes

Associate of Applied Science – Graphic Communications: Shania Brown, Taura Casias, Sara L. Dowling

Associate of Applied Science – Nursing: Precious MorningDove Achuff, Desiree L. Reeves, Rayanne Leah Sorensen, Marjorie Marie von Nordeck, Heather Nicole Weatherford

Associate of Applied Science – Technology – Welding: Sean Eugene McNabb, Kevin Allan Zimmerman

Associate of Arts: Bethany Kierstin Avalos, Krystina Rene Dalton, Esmeralda Guadalupe Davenport, Britney Michael Davis, Hunter Douglas Drost, John Frandsen, Ellona Patricia-Marie Gehman, Megan Kaleigh Hill, Lesley Ledezma, Shaylin Lanae Lehman, Joshua Mikulak, Leona Morningstar Mineard, Supathcha Moolrangsi, Erin Navarez, Salisha Neva Odum, Krysta Lynn Page, Layne Patrick Rechel, Jenny Stacy Rios, Le-An Irene Louise Roberts, Laura Beth Shurtliff, Timothy M. Shurtliff, Orin Nathaniel Sommer, David Springfield, Ethan Marshall Stacey, Hannah Rose Stewart, Echo Marie Thomas, Carmen MaKaila Trinidad, Ryan Matthew Ware, Kailee Marie Youles

Associate of Business: Ashley Keimig-Riley

Associate of General Studies: Beverly Crossland

Associate of Science: Jesus Manuel Aguilera, Yaowei Deng, Kimberly Ibarra, Justin Bryce Lanski, Austin Cole Lunderstadt, Heather Nichole Marty, Garrett Lee McKnight, Kirk D. Reilly

Certificate of Achievement – Welding Technology: Sean Eugene McNabb

FERNLEY

Associate of Applied Science – Accounting: Alisha Fawn Little

Associate of Applied Science – Criminal Justice: Benjamin Joel Auer, William Hernandez

Associate of Applied Science – Nursing: Shawna Kathleen Craig

Associate of Arts: Riana Rose Allred, Dana Marie Bailey, Navdeep Kaur Bedi, Patricia Elise Dark, Ethan Angelo Di Stefano, Kaitlin Taylor Gerhardson, Anissa Renee Haze, Anabell Hernandez, Jodi Hieronymus, Chyna Marie Jache, Joshua Brian Kirk, Sharon Brandt Linhart, Mikelynn Rose McKinney, Devyn Nicole Meisner, Sara Margaret Miller, Chase Morrow, Christian Scott Navarro, Alexandra Nelson, Karla Jean Scott

Associate of Applied Science: Joshua Banks, Ashley Evans, Maya Andria Fisher, Jordan Humes, Michael Kelly Johnson, Eric Edward Wootton

Certificate of Achievement – Bookkeeping: Frank Soranno

GARDNERVILLE

Associate of Applied Science – Computer Information Technology: Jamey Gooch

Associate of Applied Science – Criminal Justice: Timothy Allyn Phenix

Associate of Applied Science – Deaf Studies: Danielle Renay Cassidy Bates, Cory Russell Wilson

Associate of Applied Science – General Business: Annette Kangas

Associate of Applied Science – Nursing: Hillary Jeane Arnaud, Anna Elise Craig, Doran Stephen Domenick Cushing, Amelia Sierra Edwards, Daniel Robert Lear, Megan Leann Martinez, Daron G. Overturf, Holly Anne Sentell, Carly Lynn Talia

Associate of Applied Science – Technology – Automated Systems: David Allison

Associate of Applied Science – Technology – Construction: Nathan Ivan Miller

Associate of Applied Science – Technology – Machine Tool: Shawn Matthew Mikohu Salazar

Associate of Applied Science – Technology – Welding: Logan Peterson

Associate of Arts: Faith McKenzie LeAnn Adams, Rogelio Jesus Barrozo Aqui, Danielle Renay Cassidy Bates, Kaycee Battcher, Taryn Cleveland, Emma Marie Fierle, Amber Gail Fisher, Taylor Lorraine Killion, Lana Alexandra Merkley, Nathaniel P. Phillips, Mckenzie Nicole Pietras, Isabella Maria Rubio, Jessica Trivitt, Jacqueline Guadalupe Vela

Associate of Arts – Criminal Justice: Alexandria Ashley Cheechov

Associate of Business: Hannah Marquis, Ashlee Teeuwen

Associate of General Studies: Amelia Sierra Edwards, Sarah C. Weirauch

Associate of Science: Patrick Shawn Brower, Alexa Marie Cooper, Sarah Marie Downes, Cameron Lee Frogget, James L. Graham, Andrew Hettrick

Bachelor of Technology – Construction Management: Nathan Ivan Miller

Certificate of Achievement – Bookkeeping: Jessica Elizabeth Rockwell

Certificate of Achievement – Early Childhood Education: Adriana Tellez

Certificate of Achievement – Machine Tool Technology: Shawn Matthew Mikohu Salazar

GENOA

Associate of Arts: John Paul Parisi

HENDERSON

Associate of Arts: Crystal A. Atoz, Valerie Orestell Croswhite

INCLINE VILLAGE

Associate of Applied Science – Nursing: Michelle Daisy Harrington

Associate of Arts: Alice Page Murch Smith

LAS VEGAS

Associate of Arts: John S. Jahanpour-Burke, Shatoya L. Mitchell, Estephanie Alexandra Padilla, Heather Schaffnit, Maya Nykia Simms, Kayla Michelle Trickel

Associate of Science: Jurain Villa

MINDEN

Associate of Applied Science – Computer Information Technology: Robert Alan Shrader, Shanna Elizabeth Thompson

Associate of Applied Science – Computer Networking Technology: Shanna Elizabeth Thompson

Associate of Applied Science – Criminal Justice: Maxine Marie Cahill, Samuel Austin Lindsey

Associate of Applied Science – General Business: Nash James Herman

Associate of Applied Science – Nursing: Michelle Lynne Clarke, Tatiana Parker, Alexis Nicole Weaver

Associate of Arts: Ailyn Conde Albonico, Mary Quinojon Bedow, Linsey, Danielle Dutcher, Stephen Tyler French, Sarah Rose Jarrett, Nathan King Johnston, Bayli Anne Liscio, Madison Elizabeth Parks, Alyssa Sanders, Garrett Michael Smith, Daria Lois Winslow

Associate of Business: Ailyn Conde Albonico, Nathan King Johnston

Associate of General Studies: Daniel Lorin Morgan

Associate of Science: Alexander John Brossard, Tiarne Lee Vogel

MOUND HOUSE

Associate of Arts: Marisol Brewer, Elvia Del Carmen Diaz, Samantha Hinton, Daisy Cristal Ramirez Prieta, David Paul Wilson

Associate of General Studies: Rheyanna Michelle McCoy, Autumn Marie Reed

Certificate of Achievement – Machine Tool Technology: Judith Hinostroza

NORTH LAS VEGAS

Associate of Arts: Yesenia Alejandra Castillo, Tyra Monet Jones, Eden Nichole Woolworth

RENO

Associate of Applied Science – Criminal Justice: Ariel Dawn Lester, Rachel Renee Renaud

Associate of Applied Science – Deaf Studies: Shannon Antonia Regalbuto

Associate of Applied Science – Nursing: Alyssa Louise Buchanan, Victoria L. Green, Rochelle Leanne Mikkelson, Paige Lynn Soares, Kylee Marie West-Woodford

Associate of Applied Science – Technology – Automotive Mechanics: Brian Roberto Cuadros Gonzalez

Associate of Arts: Alexander LaGene Breckenridge, Whitney Taylor Carrillo, Miesha Colleen Colli, Theodore El Collins, Corrina Suzanne Demaria, Elaine Drew, Carson Wood Ford, Hunter Michele Kobold, Reese M. Kvaal, Leala N. Lierman, Amanda N. Maduike, Augustine D. Mutuc, Christian Asher Perez, Heidi Louise Vogelsand

Associate of General Studies: Ricardo Duarte

Associate of Science: Eli Bevin Haddox, Adam Radow, Cameron Lee Woods

Certificate of Achievement – American Sign Language: Shannon Antonia Regalbuto

SILVER SPRINGS

Associate of Applied Science – General Business: Stefanie Kaitlyn Loncar

Associate of Applied Science – Management: Ningsih S. Codick, Wyndy Ann Jackson

Associate of Arts: Chelsea Jaymes Gardner, Chance Kenneth Harrison, Katelyn Waller

Associate of Science: Jihad Claimon, Takoda James Stewart

Certificate of Achievement – Business: Wyndy Ann Jackson

SPARKS

Associate of Applied Science – Deaf Studies: Misty Dawne Ballew, Sierra R. Shaw

Associate of Arts: Misty Dawne Ballew, Saralynn Lindsay, Sarah Danielle Painter, Melissa Sue Wadsworth

Associate of General Studies: Susan Dianne Birch, Felipe Reyes

Associate of Science: Victoria Hugo Sanchez Mendez

Certificate of Achievement – American Sign Language: Sierra R. Shaw

Certificate of Achievement – Graphic Communications: Susan Dianne Birch

STAGECOACH

Associate of Arts: Renee Lamendola, Kristy Kapiolani Missamore, Alyssa Marie Taylor

Associate of Arts – Criminal Justice: Angela Ann DeFord

Associate of Business: Matthew Lee Hodges

Associate of General Studies: Nicholas Timothy Walker

Certificate of Achievement – 911 Dispatch Telecommunications: Angela Ann DeFord

SUN VALLEY

Associate of Arts: Reed Wayne Mitchell

VIRGINIA CITY

Associate of Applied Science – Nursing: David Phillip Laine

Associate of Arts: Cierra Lynn Frisby, Jonathan Roth

Associate of Science: Tyler Bryan Dohoney

WADSWORTH

Associate of Arts: Steven Andrew Perez

WASHOE VALLEY

Associate of Applied Science – Deaf Studies: April Ann Barber

Associate of Applied Science – Nursing: Brettanie Annmarie Drapeau

Associate of Applied Science – Technology – Welding: Joshua Julian Smith

Associate of General Studies: Brettanie Annmarie Drapeau

Associate of Science: Donovan Harrison

WELLINGTON

Associate of Arts: Tania Dalila Covarrubias, Casey Renee Hurley

YERINGTON

Associate of Applied Science: Hailey Rebekah Loll

Associate of Applied Science – Technology – Welding: David Christopher Skroch

Associate of Arts: Katherine Goessling Carlgren, Anayeli Guerrero Hernandez, Stephanie Louise Simpson

Associate of Business: Elizabeth Martha Roman Lopez

Associate of Science: Jakeline Guerrero Hernandez

ZEPHYR COVE

Associate of Applied Science – Nursing: Steve James Baranek

Associate of Arts: Patricia Hernandez-Juarez, Stephanie Ann Caligagan Martin, Kallie Nelson

Certificate of Achievement – Early Childhood Education: Lauren Lee Marshall

CABOT, ARK.

Associate of Arts: Maya Degenhart

SHOALWATER, AUSTRALIA

Associate of Arts: Alex James Whiteman

ELK GROVE, CALIF.

Associate of General Studies: Danielle Rene Radley

OCALA, FLA.

Associate of General Studies: Daniel Mark Wilson

MALDEN, MASS.

Associate of Arts: Yashoda Mishra

BELLWOOD, PENN.

Associate of General Studies: Eric Johnson

LAYTON, UTAH

Associate of Arts: Carlee Kathlyn Beck

ALEXANDRIA, VA.

Associate of Arts: Meghan Katreena Rodriguez

KENT, WASH.

Associate of Science: Jerad Clark

MAPLE VALLEY, WASH.

Associate of Arts: Jenna Caldwell