List of graduates: Western Nevada College Class of 2018
May 19, 2018
Western Nevada College will celebrate the graduation of 539 students with 571 degrees and certificates during a commencement ceremony on Monday morning at the Marv Teixeira Pavilion in Carson City.
Eighty-four of the 2017 graduates will be high school students who participated in WNC's Jump Start College. These students will receive their associate degrees a week or two prior to receiving their high school diplomas.
Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval is scheduled to deliver the commencement's keynote speech.
WNC's class of 2018 includes:
CARSON CITY
Associate of Applied Science – Accounting: Emily Sue deBoer
Associate of Applied Science – Computer Information Technology: Julie Rodriguez, Brandon Joshua Walker
Associate of Applied Science – Computer Networking Technology: Peter Owings, Sean Lennon, Steven Stepro
Associate of Applied Science – Criminal Justice: Jason Samuel Carter, Jodi Kate Jones, Alex Lizarraga, Trey Maurer, Richaun Hoffman Presley, Amy Suzanne White
Associate of Applied Science – Deaf Studies: Kalee Alexander, Madeline Alonso, Kennadie Berlynn Frias, Ryan Jerome Kochen, Kayla Monet Schneider, Rachel Smith, Reanna Dawn Stroup
Associate of Applied Science – Early Childhood Education: Jessica Renee Rinetti
Associate of Applied Science – General Business: April Love Cole, Taylor Marie Collins, Leyco Aru Rivas
Associate of Applied Science – Graphic Communications: Nathaniel K. Chatley, Regina Collins, Allyson Doddridge, Kennadie Berlynn Frias, Robin Johnson, Amanda Yau
Associate of Applied Science – Machine Tool: Alan Benson Johnson
Associate of Applied Science – Management: Anita Lynn Joyner, Nicole Kay Strickland
Associate of Applied Science – Nursing: Kaitlyn Barrett, Annie Ray Butler, Carolyn Carlson, Kristen Danielle Davis-Lange, Alexandra Elaine Dodge, Maria Ann Elieff, Brenda Luquin, Omar Maldonado, Katia Perez
Associate of Applied Science – Technology – Automated Systems: Travis McDonald, Maricela Segura
Associate of Applied Science – Technology – Machine Tool: Theodore Steele, Kenny Stroner
Associate of Arts: Haley Brianna Abeyta, Rebecca Jean Allen-Schreckendgust, Madeline Alonso, Carolina Alvarez, Melanie Ann Anaya, Adam Christian Anderson, Liliana Arroyo Ramirez, Veronica Avina Duarte, Sarah Rose Barragan, Summer Barth, Nicole Marie Bertholf, Noelle Christine Bonas, Elizabeth Bracamontes, Maryellen Burger, Alana Susanne Burson, Kelly Kay Butler, Stephanie Camacho, Adilene Camarena, Samantha Cassinelli, Jacquelyn Dayne Conard, John Thomas Cook, Layla N. Cornwell, Madison Ann Cressey, Daniel Cruz Villanueva, Cinthia DelDuca, Christina Carrie Dietlein, Alexandra Elaine Dodge, Ryan Doherty, Mersadeys Candice Farcello, Christina Feldstein, Michael Wayne Feldstein, Braulio Fernandez, German Fernandez Hernandez, Michael Joseph Ferrigno, Bryana Eileen Fitch, Siara Marie Freyer, Ian Michael Friesell, Jeanette Garcia, Alexander William Ghan, Maddison Dené Gillott, Adrian Gonzalez, Roselia Gonzalez-Ramirez, Suzanne Goski, Ian Harano Grey, Brisareli Guzman Jimon, Alexa Lynne Haight, Evan Douglas Hennessey, Suelmi Cesilia Herrera, Jennifer F. Hill, Arianna Lillian Holwell, Alexander Gabrial Honeycutt, Jessica Hoyos Velazquez, Sara Inman, Caroline Jacobo, Grecia Ana Jimenez, Melissa Knight, Eissiel Lamas, Jordan Jenee Lamoreaux, Samantha Jane LeFavi, Miette Dione Lopez, Melissa Manning, Fernando Mata-Izquierdo, Ty Maurer, Mylo Daniel McCormick, Richard Javier Merlin-Villalobos, Joy Christine Mougenel, Ericka Munoz, Natalie Jean Musselman, Brittany Deanne Nord, Mayra Olivares, Susan Marie Osband, Savannah Sue Padilla, Tristin Sharlene Parrish, Brett Raymond Paulson, Jeannie M. Pelham, McKenzie Peterson, Christina Joanne Polizziani, Mavela Itzel Quintanilla, Jesus Ernesto Rangel, Allison Barbara Rasmussen, Diana Lee Robinson, Kimberly Natalie Rodriguez, Sophia Lorraine Rodriguez, Gabriela Jackeline Rodriguez-Melgarejo, Belen Ruelas, Isabella Francesca Scardi, Amber Dawn Seifert, Sarah Alexis Sever, Sadie Share, Sierra Ann Sheppard, Dylan Patrick Shirey, Flor Solano, Alexys Mikylla Solorio, AnnMarie Southern, Weston Dean Stainbrook, Brenda Sweet, Katrina Nicole Taboada, Claire Thompson, Chantal Torres, Alejandro Torres Ruiz, Merlin Tryon, Britney Nicole Tucker, Nancy Leigh Varin, Gilberto Vega, Sandra Paulina Vielma, Amy Suzanne White, James Fay Wilsey Jr.
Associate of Arts – Criminal Justice: Holly Dawn Thiesen
Associate of Business: Lillian Elizabeth Ezell, Arnold Franky Flores-Estrada, Connor Bradley Leahy, Kylar C. Leahy, Gary Benjamin Little, Fabiola Mata Garcia, Sequoia Marie Rohr
Associate of General Studies: Marie Bradshaw, Nathaniel K., Chatley, Andrew Clark, Charles B. Colleton, Raife L. Edwards, April Marie Gregory, Rose West McCall, Tyler Lane Mireles, Issamar Pimentel, Yvonne M. Rickman, Kitty Wayne Russell
Associate of Science: Mohammad Abdelhady, Adam Christian Anderson, Jared Robert Anderson, Neil T. Anderson, Jayson Somerset Berry, Timothy James Brown, Isabella Fox Bruketta, Tristin Jay Buckley, Samantha Morgan Byassee, Victoria Carlynne Defilippi, Joshua Ray Gansberg, Kamen Borisov Georgiev, Miroslav Georgiev, Jocelyn Yvette Gomez, Naidelyn Gomez, Hector Gomez-Barrios, Suzanne Goski, Charles Philip Hersey, Marina L. Holcomb, Brandon Jack Hope, Elizabeth Fitzgerald Kaminsky, Andrew Kapczynski, Amber Lee Mattoni, David William McCord, Samantha Allen McDaniel, Amberlyn Meichele McIntosh, Ashton McIntosh, Richard Javier Merlin-Villalobos, Briana Mueller, Angela Ramirez, Bryan Gregory Remick, Michael Anthony Rose, Maria Fernanda Rugama, Emery Alexander Schreckengost, Iris-Sofia Valenzuela, Oksana Pegyan White
Bachelor of Applied Science – Construction Management: Ruben Bedoy-Zarate, Iris-Sofia Valenzuela
Certificate of Achievement – American Sign Language: Ryan Jerome Kochen, Kayla Monet Schneider, Reanna Dawn Stroup
Certificate of Achievement – Business: Leyco Aru Rivas
Certificate of Achievement – Graphic Communications: Sean Cornell
Certificate of Achievement – Industrial Electronics Technology: Travis L. McDonald
Certificate of Achievement – Machine Tool Technology: Ivan Botello
DAYTON
Associate of Applied Science – Accounting: Margie Ranee Siever-Flood
Associate of Applied Science – Automotive Mechanics: Jacob Albert Horner
Associate of Applied Science – Computer Information Technology: Emil Stoica
Associate of Applied Science – Criminal Justice: Colton Christopher Cabral, Donny William Cook, Madison Amber Doiel, Katherine McFall, Jonathon Williams
Associate of Applied Science – Deaf Studies: Mckayla Ryanne Celedon, Kyra Coty
Associate of Applied Science – Law Enforcement Academy: James F. LaChew
Associate of Applied Science – Nursing: Alannah Breane Bradley, Alfredo Dominguez, Amanda Christine Pace, Shawna Stanford, Nicole Marie Williams
Associate of Applied Science – Technology – Automated Systems: Clifford Albert Turnell III
Associate of Arts: Kenna Elizabeth Blanken, Nicole Cheri Cisneros, David Santos Delfin, Karly Nikole Elder, Nicholas Joseph Fonzo, Emily Heinz, Barbara Jean Hernandez, Claire Holloway, Nadia Macias, Heather Lorraine-Hamm Motta, Danielle Marie Myers, Stephanie Parra, Chase Joseph Peterson, Kerra Pinter, Payten Rose, Heidi Celest Salamanca, Diane M. Smith, Vera Geanne Trout, Isabel Villafana, Matthew Gareth Williams, Stacia Evonne Woomer
Associate of Arts – Criminal Justice: Andrew James Vance
Associate of Business: Tyler Fenton Aquino, Matthew Dean Brown, Rebekah Fillippini
Associate of General Studies: Rebecca Wynters
Associate of Science: Shane Tyler Boesen, Jeffrey Torres Deleon, Jacob Richard Nelson
Bachelor of Technology – Construction Management: Troy Mason
Certificate of Achievement – American Sign Language: Kyra Coty
Certificate of Achievement – Business: Joanna Lorraine Rowley
ELKO
Associate of General Studies: Sabrina Ochoa
Certificate of Achievement – American Sign Language: Sabrina Ochoa
FALLON
Associate of Applied Science – Accounting: Tina Marie Najera
Associate of Applied Science – Computer Information Technology: Tallulah Secunda Ketchum
Associate of Applied Science – Criminal Justice: Claudia Guerrero, Taylor Kristen Harrison
Associate of Applied Science – General Business: Christopher Hughes
Associate of Applied Science – Graphic Communications: Shania Brown, Taura Casias, Sara L. Dowling
Associate of Applied Science – Nursing: Precious MorningDove Achuff, Desiree L. Reeves, Rayanne Leah Sorensen, Marjorie Marie von Nordeck, Heather Nicole Weatherford
Associate of Applied Science – Technology – Welding: Sean Eugene McNabb, Kevin Allan Zimmerman
Associate of Arts: Bethany Kierstin Avalos, Krystina Rene Dalton, Esmeralda Guadalupe Davenport, Britney Michael Davis, Hunter Douglas Drost, John Frandsen, Ellona Patricia-Marie Gehman, Megan Kaleigh Hill, Lesley Ledezma, Shaylin Lanae Lehman, Joshua Mikulak, Leona Morningstar Mineard, Supathcha Moolrangsi, Erin Navarez, Salisha Neva Odum, Krysta Lynn Page, Layne Patrick Rechel, Jenny Stacy Rios, Le-An Irene Louise Roberts, Laura Beth Shurtliff, Timothy M. Shurtliff, Orin Nathaniel Sommer, David Springfield, Ethan Marshall Stacey, Hannah Rose Stewart, Echo Marie Thomas, Carmen MaKaila Trinidad, Ryan Matthew Ware, Kailee Marie Youles
Associate of Business: Ashley Keimig-Riley
Associate of General Studies: Beverly Crossland
Associate of Science: Jesus Manuel Aguilera, Yaowei Deng, Kimberly Ibarra, Justin Bryce Lanski, Austin Cole Lunderstadt, Heather Nichole Marty, Garrett Lee McKnight, Kirk D. Reilly
Certificate of Achievement – Welding Technology: Sean Eugene McNabb
FERNLEY
Associate of Applied Science – Accounting: Alisha Fawn Little
Associate of Applied Science – Criminal Justice: Benjamin Joel Auer, William Hernandez
Associate of Applied Science – Nursing: Shawna Kathleen Craig
Associate of Arts: Riana Rose Allred, Dana Marie Bailey, Navdeep Kaur Bedi, Patricia Elise Dark, Ethan Angelo Di Stefano, Kaitlin Taylor Gerhardson, Anissa Renee Haze, Anabell Hernandez, Jodi Hieronymus, Chyna Marie Jache, Joshua Brian Kirk, Sharon Brandt Linhart, Mikelynn Rose McKinney, Devyn Nicole Meisner, Sara Margaret Miller, Chase Morrow, Christian Scott Navarro, Alexandra Nelson, Karla Jean Scott
Associate of Applied Science: Joshua Banks, Ashley Evans, Maya Andria Fisher, Jordan Humes, Michael Kelly Johnson, Eric Edward Wootton
Certificate of Achievement – Bookkeeping: Frank Soranno
GARDNERVILLE
Associate of Applied Science – Computer Information Technology: Jamey Gooch
Associate of Applied Science – Criminal Justice: Timothy Allyn Phenix
Associate of Applied Science – Deaf Studies: Danielle Renay Cassidy Bates, Cory Russell Wilson
Associate of Applied Science – General Business: Annette Kangas
Associate of Applied Science – Nursing: Hillary Jeane Arnaud, Anna Elise Craig, Doran Stephen Domenick Cushing, Amelia Sierra Edwards, Daniel Robert Lear, Megan Leann Martinez, Daron G. Overturf, Holly Anne Sentell, Carly Lynn Talia
Associate of Applied Science – Technology – Automated Systems: David Allison
Associate of Applied Science – Technology – Construction: Nathan Ivan Miller
Associate of Applied Science – Technology – Machine Tool: Shawn Matthew Mikohu Salazar
Associate of Applied Science – Technology – Welding: Logan Peterson
Associate of Arts: Faith McKenzie LeAnn Adams, Rogelio Jesus Barrozo Aqui, Danielle Renay Cassidy Bates, Kaycee Battcher, Taryn Cleveland, Emma Marie Fierle, Amber Gail Fisher, Taylor Lorraine Killion, Lana Alexandra Merkley, Nathaniel P. Phillips, Mckenzie Nicole Pietras, Isabella Maria Rubio, Jessica Trivitt, Jacqueline Guadalupe Vela
Associate of Arts – Criminal Justice: Alexandria Ashley Cheechov
Associate of Business: Hannah Marquis, Ashlee Teeuwen
Associate of General Studies: Amelia Sierra Edwards, Sarah C. Weirauch
Associate of Science: Patrick Shawn Brower, Alexa Marie Cooper, Sarah Marie Downes, Cameron Lee Frogget, James L. Graham, Andrew Hettrick
Bachelor of Technology – Construction Management: Nathan Ivan Miller
Certificate of Achievement – Bookkeeping: Jessica Elizabeth Rockwell
Certificate of Achievement – Early Childhood Education: Adriana Tellez
Certificate of Achievement – Machine Tool Technology: Shawn Matthew Mikohu Salazar
GENOA
Associate of Arts: John Paul Parisi
HENDERSON
Associate of Arts: Crystal A. Atoz, Valerie Orestell Croswhite
INCLINE VILLAGE
Associate of Applied Science – Nursing: Michelle Daisy Harrington
Associate of Arts: Alice Page Murch Smith
LAS VEGAS
Associate of Arts: John S. Jahanpour-Burke, Shatoya L. Mitchell, Estephanie Alexandra Padilla, Heather Schaffnit, Maya Nykia Simms, Kayla Michelle Trickel
Associate of Science: Jurain Villa
MINDEN
Associate of Applied Science – Computer Information Technology: Robert Alan Shrader, Shanna Elizabeth Thompson
Associate of Applied Science – Computer Networking Technology: Shanna Elizabeth Thompson
Associate of Applied Science – Criminal Justice: Maxine Marie Cahill, Samuel Austin Lindsey
Associate of Applied Science – General Business: Nash James Herman
Associate of Applied Science – Nursing: Michelle Lynne Clarke, Tatiana Parker, Alexis Nicole Weaver
Associate of Arts: Ailyn Conde Albonico, Mary Quinojon Bedow, Linsey, Danielle Dutcher, Stephen Tyler French, Sarah Rose Jarrett, Nathan King Johnston, Bayli Anne Liscio, Madison Elizabeth Parks, Alyssa Sanders, Garrett Michael Smith, Daria Lois Winslow
Associate of Business: Ailyn Conde Albonico, Nathan King Johnston
Associate of General Studies: Daniel Lorin Morgan
Associate of Science: Alexander John Brossard, Tiarne Lee Vogel
MOUND HOUSE
Associate of Arts: Marisol Brewer, Elvia Del Carmen Diaz, Samantha Hinton, Daisy Cristal Ramirez Prieta, David Paul Wilson
Associate of General Studies: Rheyanna Michelle McCoy, Autumn Marie Reed
Certificate of Achievement – Machine Tool Technology: Judith Hinostroza
NORTH LAS VEGAS
Associate of Arts: Yesenia Alejandra Castillo, Tyra Monet Jones, Eden Nichole Woolworth
RENO
Associate of Applied Science – Criminal Justice: Ariel Dawn Lester, Rachel Renee Renaud
Associate of Applied Science – Deaf Studies: Shannon Antonia Regalbuto
Associate of Applied Science – Nursing: Alyssa Louise Buchanan, Victoria L. Green, Rochelle Leanne Mikkelson, Paige Lynn Soares, Kylee Marie West-Woodford
Associate of Applied Science – Technology – Automotive Mechanics: Brian Roberto Cuadros Gonzalez
Associate of Arts: Alexander LaGene Breckenridge, Whitney Taylor Carrillo, Miesha Colleen Colli, Theodore El Collins, Corrina Suzanne Demaria, Elaine Drew, Carson Wood Ford, Hunter Michele Kobold, Reese M. Kvaal, Leala N. Lierman, Amanda N. Maduike, Augustine D. Mutuc, Christian Asher Perez, Heidi Louise Vogelsand
Associate of General Studies: Ricardo Duarte
Associate of Science: Eli Bevin Haddox, Adam Radow, Cameron Lee Woods
Certificate of Achievement – American Sign Language: Shannon Antonia Regalbuto
SILVER SPRINGS
Associate of Applied Science – General Business: Stefanie Kaitlyn Loncar
Associate of Applied Science – Management: Ningsih S. Codick, Wyndy Ann Jackson
Associate of Arts: Chelsea Jaymes Gardner, Chance Kenneth Harrison, Katelyn Waller
Associate of Science: Jihad Claimon, Takoda James Stewart
Certificate of Achievement – Business: Wyndy Ann Jackson
SPARKS
Associate of Applied Science – Deaf Studies: Misty Dawne Ballew, Sierra R. Shaw
Associate of Arts: Misty Dawne Ballew, Saralynn Lindsay, Sarah Danielle Painter, Melissa Sue Wadsworth
Associate of General Studies: Susan Dianne Birch, Felipe Reyes
Associate of Science: Victoria Hugo Sanchez Mendez
Certificate of Achievement – American Sign Language: Sierra R. Shaw
Certificate of Achievement – Graphic Communications: Susan Dianne Birch
STAGECOACH
Associate of Arts: Renee Lamendola, Kristy Kapiolani Missamore, Alyssa Marie Taylor
Associate of Arts – Criminal Justice: Angela Ann DeFord
Associate of Business: Matthew Lee Hodges
Associate of General Studies: Nicholas Timothy Walker
Certificate of Achievement – 911 Dispatch Telecommunications: Angela Ann DeFord
SUN VALLEY
Associate of Arts: Reed Wayne Mitchell
VIRGINIA CITY
Associate of Applied Science – Nursing: David Phillip Laine
Associate of Arts: Cierra Lynn Frisby, Jonathan Roth
Associate of Science: Tyler Bryan Dohoney
WADSWORTH
Associate of Arts: Steven Andrew Perez
WASHOE VALLEY
Associate of Applied Science – Deaf Studies: April Ann Barber
Associate of Applied Science – Nursing: Brettanie Annmarie Drapeau
Associate of Applied Science – Technology – Welding: Joshua Julian Smith
Associate of General Studies: Brettanie Annmarie Drapeau
Associate of Science: Donovan Harrison
WELLINGTON
Associate of Arts: Tania Dalila Covarrubias, Casey Renee Hurley
YERINGTON
Associate of Applied Science: Hailey Rebekah Loll
Associate of Applied Science – Technology – Welding: David Christopher Skroch
Associate of Arts: Katherine Goessling Carlgren, Anayeli Guerrero Hernandez, Stephanie Louise Simpson
Associate of Business: Elizabeth Martha Roman Lopez
Associate of Science: Jakeline Guerrero Hernandez
ZEPHYR COVE
Associate of Applied Science – Nursing: Steve James Baranek
Associate of Arts: Patricia Hernandez-Juarez, Stephanie Ann Caligagan Martin, Kallie Nelson
Certificate of Achievement – Early Childhood Education: Lauren Lee Marshall
CABOT, ARK.
Associate of Arts: Maya Degenhart
SHOALWATER, AUSTRALIA
Associate of Arts: Alex James Whiteman
ELK GROVE, CALIF.
Associate of General Studies: Danielle Rene Radley
OCALA, FLA.
Associate of General Studies: Daniel Mark Wilson
MALDEN, MASS.
Associate of Arts: Yashoda Mishra
BELLWOOD, PENN.
Associate of General Studies: Eric Johnson
LAYTON, UTAH
Associate of Arts: Carlee Kathlyn Beck
ALEXANDRIA, VA.
Associate of Arts: Meghan Katreena Rodriguez
KENT, WASH.
Associate of Science: Jerad Clark
MAPLE VALLEY, WASH.
Associate of Arts: Jenna Caldwell