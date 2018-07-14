Livestock, classic cars, art & more planned at Carson City Fair

The University of Nevada Cooperative Extension presents the 2018 Carson City Fair July 25-29. The event, held at Fuji Park, 601 Old Clear Creek Road in Carson City, is put on in partnership with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), the Northern Nevada Antique Tractor and Engine Club, and others to celebrate youth and agriculture.

"Nonprofit organizations in the Carson area wanted to bring the fair back as a free family-fun event," said Carson City Extension Educator Lindsay Chichester, who helped coordinate the fair. "Participants can enjoy things they don't usually see in urban communities, such as livestock, tractors and other agriculture-based things."

Youth from Cooperative Extension's 4-H Youth Development Program, Future Farmers of America and National Grange Youth will present animals they've raised, including dogs, pigs, sheep, goats, beef, dairy goats, dairy cattle, rabbits and poultry during shows and contests. In addition, community members of all ages can participate in static contests in more than 25 categories, spanning clothing and textiles; food and food preservation; fine arts; heritage; photography; quilting; science, engineering and technology; horticulture; conservation and wildlife; and others.

There will be a variety of live entertainment performing throughout the event. The majority of the live entertainment on the grassy area will be free.

Paid entertainment includes Journey Unlimited, from Las Vegas, on July 27, and David John and the Comstock Cowboys, from Virginia City, on July 28. Other activities include the presentation of some Ford Model T and Ford Model A classic cars, a tractor parade, tractor pulls, a carnival and horseback events. Additionally, there will be a Safety Day for youth and their families, a Day of Service for nonprofit agencies to share what they do, and a sanctioned chili cook-off sponsored by RSVP.

Parking for the event will be available in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter off Topsy Lane, 3770 U.S. Highway 395 S in Carson City, and two JAC (Jump Around Carson) buses will be available to shuttle fairgoers between the fairground and parking lot. JAC is also offering free rides on the entire fixed route system July 25-29 to commemorate a relocation of its administrative office and bus yard.

For a complete list of events and activities, visit the 2018 Carson City Fair website at http://carsoncitynvfair.visitcarsoncity.com/ or contact Chichester at chichesterl@unce.unr.edu or 775-887-2252.