Living Nativity presentation this weekend

Once again, Carson City's First United Methodist Church is presenting its annual Drive-Through Living Nativity: The Road to Bethlehem.

The Nativity scene will be presented from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 and Sunday, Dec. 9.

There will be live sheep, donkeys and cows when the scene is presented. People are invited to drive through the scene. Those who attend will be able to enter at Division and King streets, west of Carson Street.

The scene is a reenactment of the birth of Christ. More than 800 luminaria light the road to Bethlehem. Ten scenes over an entire block tell the story.

There will be nearly 200 people of all ages involved during the two nights. There's also a walking path for pedestrian traffic, including strollers, dogs and bicycles.

About 1,000 people attend the scene annually. The event is free although gifts of food will be accepted.

First United Methodist Church has been doing the Living Nativity since 2001. For information go to http://www.carson1umc.org or call the church at 882-1436.