Local â€˜Agapeâ€™ organization formed to help children in poverty

The mission Agape World Mission, Inc. to help infant Gloria Isiko began all the way back in 1989.

In 1989, 12-year-old Ryan Henderson believed he could make a difference in the life of 9-year-old Godfrey Musasizi in Uganda by sponsoring him through Compassion International.

Musasizi went onto earn a degree in theology and start a church in Kampala, Uganda. In 2010, he began an effort to rescue vulnerable slum and street children and youth. He reaches 30-50 children a day.

Earlier this year Musasizi reached out to Marvin Baker of Indian Hills, who is moderator of Gay Christian Fellowship which meets at Comma Coffee.

As a result, Baker and Musasizi founded Agape World Mission in Kampala. Agape World Mission, Inc., a 501c3 organization, has also been formed here locally.

Along with Baker, Paul Trittin, Carson City First United Methodist Church pastor Maggy McNaught and Robert Braun serve with the organization.

Gloria Isiko, estimated to be aged between 1 year and 18 months, is one of the children being helped by Agape, which locally, has basically taken responsibility for providing for her while Godfrey serves as her guardian.

Gloria was born to a mother who had aids and Godfrey is reaching out to the mother as well. Gloria was born with HIV, tuberculosis and suffered from malnutrition.

Agape's mission is to help those in Uganda who are from the LGBT who have been victimized, victims to drug addiction, those who have dropped out of school up to the age of 19, and children and youth who live in slums.

Trittin is the author of "Jacobus: A Eunich's Faith/ The Apprentice," published by AuthorHouse, and available at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

He has since written a follow-up to that book, "Jacobus: A Eunuch's Faith/The Indian Experiment. The book is published by Book Venture and should be available on Amazon in October.

Anyone who wishes to donate to Agape or help with the cause can contact baker at marvinbaker1925@gmail.com or call 775-392-4203.