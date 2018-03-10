Local nonprofit that aids veterans needs help to win giveaway

Veterans Healing Camp — the Silver Springs facility that encourages veterans to make a successful transition from military to civilian life — is one of 115 nonprofits entered in the $30,000 NV Energy Power of Good Giveaway. The event's top prize for Northern Nevada is $10,000, with the second prize being $3,000 and $2,000 for third.

All of the organizations in the giveaway provide vital services and programs for veterans and active members of the military. Veterans Healing Camp is asking the community to vote once per day at nvenergy.com/POGgiveaway.

Voting opens Monday and runs through Friday. The winners will be announced by March 21.

"We would like to thank the community for their support," said Shahla Fadaie, president and founder of Veterans Healing Camp. "This is a great opportunity to win money to help our local veterans make a successful adjustment to civilian life. Please vote for Veterans Healing Camp all five days."

March is a busy month for Veterans Healing Camp. The 2nd Annual Nowruz "New Year" Celebration Feast is from 5 to 10 p.m. March 27 at the Casino Fandango Buffet Banquet Room.

Veterans are invited to the casual and festive fundraiser that features a buffet dinner feast, music, dancing, silent auction and a door prize.

Tickets for $40 for adults and $10 for children offer bagpipe music by Sean Cummings and a traditional "fire jump." The celebration will continue with live music and dancing in the banquet room with Randy Ide.

Additionally, local veterans are invited to a three-day retreat — filled with fun, fellowship and healing — on March 25-27 at the camp. The camp offers a venue for veterans to spend quality time with other veterans who are willing to share their stories and provide assistance. There's no charge for the retreat, including all meals and transportation.

To sign up for the retreat or to buy tickets for the Nowruz celebration, contact Shahla Fadaie at 775-781-2394. Veterans may sign up for selected activities during the three days or choose to participate in all of them.

For information about the camp, go to veteranshealingcamp.org.