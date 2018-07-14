Local students win national awards at SkillsUSA Championships

Career and technical students from Carson and Douglas high schools won top national awards at the 2018 SkillsUSA Championships, held in Louisville, Ky., on June 27-28.

Allison Abbott, Mikayla Tran, and Alondra Gomez of CHS and Alejandro Sosa of DHS were among the 6,300 students who competed at the national showcase of career and technical education.

The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world and covers 1.4 million square feet, equivalent to 20 football fields or 25 acres.

Students were invited to the event to demonstrate their technical, workplace and personal skills in 102 hands-on occupational and leadership competitions including robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking. Industry leaders from 600 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions planned and evaluated the contestants against their standards for entry-level workers. Industry support of the SkillsUSA Championships is valued at more than $36 million in donated time, equipment, cash and material. More than 1,000 judges and technical committee members participated this year.

A total of 1,036 gold, silver and bronze medals were presented to students, including Team G, made up of Allison Abbott, Mikayla Tran, and Alondra Gomez. The team was awarded the High School Bronze medal in Promotional Bulletin Board.

Additionally, Skill Point Certificates were awarded in 72 occupational and leadership areas to students who met a predetermined threshold score in their competition, as defined by industry. The certificate is a component of SkillsUSA's assessment program for career and technical education. Alejandro Sosa was awarded a Skill Point Certificate in Screen Printing Technology.

Recommended Stories For You

"More than 6,300 students from every state in the nation participated in the 2018 SkillsUSA Championships," said SkillsUSA executive director Tim Lawrence. "This showcase of career and technical education demonstrates our SkillsUSA partnership at its finest. Our students, instructors and industry partners work together to ensure that every student excels. This program expands learning and career opportunities for our members."

The SkillsUSA Championships is held annually for students in middle school, high school or college/postsecondary programs as part of the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference. More than 360,000 students and advisors join SkillsUSA annually, organized into more than 18,000 sections and 53 state and territorial associations. The national, nonprofit partnership of students, instructors and industry is a verified talent pipeline for America's skilled workforce that's working to help solve the skills gap.