Locals included in lineup of outstanding Girl Scouts volunteers
April 14, 2018
In Northern Nevada and northeastern California alone, there are nearly 1,800 adult volunteers helping almost 4,800 girls cultivate courage, confidence and character in the Sierra Nevada Chapter of the Girl Scouts.
Aimed at building inner strength, passion, and talent, the program depends on volunteers to back one of its primary tenants: every girl can change the world.
Outstanding volunteers — including several from the Carson City area — will be honored at the 2018 Volunteer Recognition and Awards Ceremony at 5 p.m. April 21 at the Peppermill Hotel and Casino in Reno.
Local honorees include the following:
New-Found Treasure Award — Casey Rizzo, Dayton
5+ Years of Service to Girl Scouts — Kathi Amrhein, Carson City; Kelly Millinger, Dayton; Autumn Janoss, Dayton; April Hammond, Fallon
15+ Years of Membership in Girl Scouts — Kathi Amrhein, Carson City; Yvonne Brown, Gardnerville; Cookie Bible, Zephyr Cove; April Hammond, Fallon
GSUSA Thanks Badge II — Cookie Bible, Zephyr Cove
GSUSA Volunteers of Excellence — Dawn Evans, Zephyr Cove; Michelle Sandborn, South Lake Tahoe
Registration for the awards ceremony closed on April 12. For information about volunteering with the organization, go to http://www.gssn.org/volunteer.
