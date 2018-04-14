Locals included in lineup of outstanding Girl Scouts volunteers

In Northern Nevada and northeastern California alone, there are nearly 1,800 adult volunteers helping almost 4,800 girls cultivate courage, confidence and character in the Sierra Nevada Chapter of the Girl Scouts.

Aimed at building inner strength, passion, and talent, the program depends on volunteers to back one of its primary tenants: every girl can change the world.

Outstanding volunteers — including several from the Carson City area — will be honored at the 2018 Volunteer Recognition and Awards Ceremony at 5 p.m. April 21 at the Peppermill Hotel and Casino in Reno.

Local honorees include the following:

New-Found Treasure Award — Casey Rizzo, Dayton

5+ Years of Service to Girl Scouts — Kathi Amrhein, Carson City; Kelly Millinger, Dayton; Autumn Janoss, Dayton; April Hammond, Fallon

Recommended Stories For You

15+ Years of Membership in Girl Scouts — Kathi Amrhein, Carson City; Yvonne Brown, Gardnerville; Cookie Bible, Zephyr Cove; April Hammond, Fallon

GSUSA Thanks Badge II — Cookie Bible, Zephyr Cove

GSUSA Volunteers of Excellence — Dawn Evans, Zephyr Cove; Michelle Sandborn, South Lake Tahoe

Registration for the awards ceremony closed on April 12. For information about volunteering with the organization, go to http://www.gssn.org/volunteer.