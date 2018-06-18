Long-term irrigation solution for Buzzy’s Ranch sought

Water rights associated with Buzzy's Ranch will be used to irrigate the open space for one more year while Carson City looks for a long-term solution.

Bruce Scott, chair of the Open Space Advisory Committee, told the committee Monday the city was granted temporary use of water rights owned by Vidler Water Co., which are destined for diversion and use in Lyon County eventually. The temporary permit is for the calendar year 2018.

The Vidler-owned rights account for two-thirds of the property's water rights. The remaining third still are owned by the Andersen family.

Scott said the city needs to acquire about 700 acre feet or possibly less with a conservation plan in place.

A couple items were tabled at the meeting. Ann Bollinger, Open Space administrator, was absent due to an emergency, so an item on the 2018-2019 work plan was postponed. A presentation from the Friends of Silver Saddle Ranch on activities at the ranch also was moved to the committee's next meeting.

Jennifer Budge, director, Parks, Recreation, and Open Space, said the department has hired an open space maintenance coordinator and an AmeriCorps VISTA volunteer as volunteer coordinator.

The department also was awarded a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant to fund the purchase of 206 acres in the Timberline and Vicee Canyon area owned by Gerald and Luann Hamm.

The meeting started off with public comment on another grant to acquire the 100-acre site of the former Clear Creek Youth Camp.

At the committee's February meeting, the committee voted to recommend to the Board of Supervisors applications for the two grants to buy the two properties to add to the city's open space.

The application for the grant to purchase the Hamm property has already been approved by the supervisors while the grant for the Clear Creek property has yet to go before the board.

Budge said after the meeting the grant application deadline may have changed, but she would have to find out the application's status from Bollinger.