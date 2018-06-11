‘Lost Carson City:’ Legacy of Nevada’s capital traced in new book

Carson City has the distinction of being one of the least populated state capitals in the nation, but its contributions to Nevada's history are anything but diminutive.

Author Peter B. Mires explores the legacy of Nevada's capital city in his soon-to-be-released book, "Lost Carson City."

The 160-page book describes Carson City, set against the backdrop of the Sierra Nevada, as a quintessential Wild West town.

The gold and silver riches of the nearby Comstock Lode left a legacy that includes the Carson City Mint, one of only nine mints ever to exist in the United States, and the Virginia & Truckee Railroad, which still snakes through the hills.

The book, complete with 76 black and white images, also describes residents flocking to the Carson Opera House to take in a show and to the local racetrack to bet on horses.

The author first came out West in 1990 and has been fascinated with the history of Carson City ever since.

He received his PhD from Louisiana State University and taught at the University of Minnesota Duluth and the University of Delaware.

Mires is the author of two other books: "Bayou Built: The Legacy of Louisiana's Historic Architecture" and "Lake Tahoe's Rustic Architecture."

The retired Carson City resident spends his time reading, writing, and hiking the Tahoe Rim Trail or exploring the Nevada outback.

Published by The History Press, "Lost Carson City" will be available June 25.

Paperback copies are being sold for $21.99 each. To pre-order one, go to https://www.arcadiapublishing.com/Products/9781467138819.

The publisher can be contacted by email: sales@arcadiapublishing.com; phone: 1-888-313-2665, 775-843-853-2070; or mail: 420 Wando Park Blvd., Mount Pleasant, S.C. 29464.