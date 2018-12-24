Loyd leaving Carson City Library for Blockchains

Carson City Library Director Sena Loyd is leaving the library early next year.

Loyd will be joining Blockchains LLC as senior research analyst. She will continue working at the library through Feb. 3 to aid in the transition. Loyd said the Library Board of Trustees will likely meet on Jan. 11 to begin the process of recruiting for her replacement, which could take four to six months.

Loyd first joined the library in 2012 when she was hired as technology trainer after working as a research librarian at the Nevada Department of Transportation. She was named library director in 2014.

Since then, the library has undergone a renovation, taken over the Adams Hub, and was made a finalist for the 2018 National Medal for Museum and Library Services.

The Carson City Library has four library managers who work under the director as well as a fifth manager who runs the Adams Hub.

Valerie Cauhape, the hub's business development manager, is also leaving, on Dec. 27, to become coordinator for the Rural Regional Behavioral Health Policy Board in Winnemucca. The city is currently recruiting for her position.

Blockchains, a Sparks-based startup launched in 2017, purchased 67,000 acres in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center and in June opened a 25,000 square-foot office there.

According to its website, the company is building a new kind of business and residential community based on blockchain technology.

"What's happening right now in society is there's a complete breakdown of trust in the institutions that we're supposed to be able to trust, whether that be government, banks, corporations, news media," said Jeffery Berns, CEO, during a session at Gov. Brian Sandoval's tech summit held at the Tesla Gigafactory in October. "Blockchains establishes trust from person-to-person, so you don't need to rely on third-party or these institutions."