Luck may strike at Carson City’s Grandma Hattie’s

The building long known as Grandma Hattie's may soon reopen as Lucky Strike Casino.

Woody's Entertainment Inc., has applied for a special use permit to operate a casino, bar, and to install a freestanding sign in excess of 20 feet at the former restaurant site at 2811 S. Carson St. The property is zoned retail commercial, which requires a special use permit to run a gaming business and bar.

According to the application, the owner plans to transfer an existing gaming license at 444 E. William St. and operate the Lucky Strike Casino inside the existing building on South Carson Street.

"The facility will include a main gaming floor, two bar areas, a sports betting area and a customer service counter. It will also include two large bathrooms, two smaller bathrooms and various gaming back-of-house support areas," reads the application prepared by Rubicon Design Group.

The project won't expand the building, but will add new exterior features and landscaping, including "a new entrance and sign feature constructed of rough sawn timber and corrugated metal roofing, rough sawn timber pergolas, new stucco and corrugated metal siding, and stone accents," according to the application.

The business wants to replace the free-standing Grandma Hattie's sign with an electronic message sign that meets municipal code in terms of square footage but is 30 feet high, 10 feet higher than allowed.

Parking will include 68 spaces, 26 more than required, and proposed landscaping will include 16 trees.

The Planning Commission is expected to hear the permit application at its meeting Aug. 29.

The permit is the first step for Lucky Strike Casino, which will need to go before both the Carson City Board of Supervisors and the Nevada Gaming Commission to transfer the gaming license as well as get a building permit to remodel the building.

John Hurzel, the former owner of Grandma Hattie's, sold the 6,215 square foot building in May 2017 to Northern Nevada Comstock Investments LLC for $1.02 million.

Grandma Hattie's continued to operate there until September, when it closed down after more than 30 years.