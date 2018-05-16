Lyon County dealing with heavy rainfall, lightning

Lyon County crews are busy addressing heavy rainfall and lightning issues.

Lyon County 9-1-1 Dispatch reports the loss of communications on Rawe Peak. Lyon County Department of Information Technology is responding at this time. It's believed that the communications site was struck by lightning. Lyon County Road Crews are monitoring drainage canals and the storm to keep the drainage canals free from debris and water flowing. There are reports of power outages throughout Lyon County.

This storm is producing heavy rainfall throughout Lyon County the county is experiencing significant lightning. All roads are currently open and there are no reported injuries.