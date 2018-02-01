Lyon County looking at medical, rec pot

The Lyon County Board of Commissioners began the process of possibly rescinding the prohibition on medical marijuana and whether to go forward with allowing property to be used for medical and recreational marijuana in non-residential districts.

A final decision on the issue could come at the board's meeting on March 15.

The board dealt with a pair of ordinances dealing with marijuana at its meeting Thursday. One of the ordinances dealt with licensing and zoning requirements for both recreational and medical marijuana and when that would take effect, but Lyon County manager Jeffrey Page said due to technical issues that had to be dealt with the ordinance, it was pulled from the agenda.

The other ordinance dealt with the use of property for medical and recreational marijuana in non-residential districts. Upon first reading of the ordinance, Page said the board proposed to go forward with the ordinance. To meet the requirement of allowing public review for at least 30 days, Page said the ordinance will be brought back for possible approval by the board on March 15.

"We're looking at industrial and heavy commercial areas," said Page about the non-residential property that could be used for medical and recreational marijuana. He said the requirements of the initiative legalizing marijuana that was passed in the state 2016 requiring marijuana establishments being placed a certain distance away from such places as churches and schools would be met.

Both the ordinance dealing with the licensing and zoning requirements for recreational and medical marijuana and the ordinance dealing with property to be used for marijuana will be considered by the board at its March 15 meeting, Page said.