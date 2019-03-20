Lyon County to vote on 2nd Amendment resolutions

The Lyon County Board of Commissioners will vote on two resolutions supporting the Second Amendment at its meeting on Thursday.

The resolutions will be considered at 9:30 a.m. during the meeting which will be held at the Lyon County Administrative Complex, 27 S. Main St., Yerington.

Lyon County is joining other rural Nevada counties in a "Second Amendment Sanctuary County" movement in response to the passage of SB143, which Gov. Steve Sisolak signed into law.

The board will consider resolution 2019-06 which states: Resolution of the Lyon County Board of Commissioners stating its support for the right to bear arms and opposition to laws which restrict the individual rights of United States citizens as protected by the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution and Article I Section II of the Constitution of the State of Nevada.

The other resolution states: A resolution informing the 80th (2019) session of the Nevada State Legislature that the Lyon County Board of County Commissioners opposes any state legislation which exceeds federal firearm transfer requirements and/or infringes on the U.S. Constitution and/or Article 1, Section 11 of the Constitution of the State of Nevada.

This resolution states: That within its statutory or other legal powers, the Lyon County Board of County Commissioners will request, advise, or otherwise direct any and all individuals, entities, and agencies under its purview and authority to not enforce any law passed by the Nevada Legislature that is contrary to or infringes upon the rights of the people granted by the U.S. Constitution and/or the Constitution of the State of Nevada

It also states the Lyon County Board of County Commissioners may decide not to authorize or appropriate county funds, resources, employees, agencies, contractors, buildings, detention centers or offices for the purpose of enforcing law(s) that unconstitutionally infringe(s) on the right of the people to keep and bear arms.

Resolution 2019-06 goes on to state in 2016 Lyon County voters overwhelmingly opposed State Question No. 1, which thanks in large part to Clark County, was approved at the state level. But then-Gov. Brian Sandoval and Attorney General Adam Laxalt took a position Question 1 couldn't be enacted.

The Democratic-led Legislature, though, passed SB143 calling for expanded background checks and the legislation was signed into law by Sisolak.

The other resolution addresses the Legislature action, stating as a result of the Legislature passing SB143 "requiring licensed firearms dealers to conduct a background check before most private party transfers of firearms and/or imposing similar restrictions" and that it was signed into law by Sisolak and that Senate Bill 143 was signed into law by governor the resolution also states:

That Lyon County supports the right of private individuals to lawfully sell or transfer their legally-owned property without government interference.

That Lyon County opposes any legislation which exceeds federal gun laws governing individual firearms transfers;

That the Lyon County Board of County Commissioners discourages the duly elected Lyon County Sheriff from enforcing any unconstitutional firearms law against any citizen.