Man arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 3:27 a.m., Jon Gargett, 57, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony providing false identification to avoid prosecution, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of violation of bail conditions and violation of pre-trial supervision after deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle at the Carson Street Max Casino. Bail was set at $22,500.

At 2:15 p.m., a 27-year-old Mound House man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Retail and College. Bail was set at $495.

At 7:20 p.m., a 39-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near the 1800 block of N. Carson Street. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 10:04 p.m., Don Richey Jr., 48, of Minden, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, suspended driver's license, improper lane change and seat belt required after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Highway 50 and Fairview Drive. Bail was set at $9,065.

At 11:19 p.m., a 26-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of violation of a restraining order and disorderly conduct after deputies responded to reports of an unwanted subject near the 800 block of Sean Drive. Bail was set at $3,150.

SATURDAY

At 12:44 a.m., a 50-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicious of DUI and lamps required after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Stewart and John streets. Bail was set at $1,025.

At 1:26 a.m., Abraham Sassenberg, 35, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony probation violation and misuse of 911 after deputies responded to reports of a man asking for help near the 1000 block of S. Carson Street. The man told dispatch three times several vehicles had boxed him in and he was fearful he was going to be killed but deputies found no other people or vehicles in the area. Bail was set at $2,500.

At 4:34 a.m., a 33-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of basic speed, DUI, revoked license and no driver's license in possession after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Roop and Corbett Streets. Bail was set at $2,055.

At 11:57 a.m., a 44-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near the 1800 block of Edmonds Street. Bail was set at $1,277.

At 3:16 p.m., Randall Dandliker, 51, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony indecent exposure, DUI-second offense and open container after deputies responded to reports of a man urinating outside at Mills Park. Bail was set at $7,600.

At 5:41 p.m., Jacob Pacheco, 31, of Minden was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, two counts of felony warrants and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Carson and Arrowhead. At the same incident, Danny Piper, 59, of Reno was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and no proof of insurance. Deputies found 1.3 grams of methamphetamine, plastic baggies and a scale. Bail for Pacheco was set at $6,000 and bail for Piper was set at $11,600.

At 7:14 p.m., a 36-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of an unwanted subject near the 2000 block of College Parkway. Bail was set at $500.

At 7:28 p.m., an 81-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of failure to yield at a stop sign and DUI after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Sonoma and Kitchen. Bail was set at $1,050.

At 9:13 p.m., a 44-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of intoxicated pedestrian after deputies responded to reports of a domestic dispute at the Snyder Ave. Carson Lanes. Bail was set at $25.

SUNDAY

At 12:28 a.m., a 33-year-old Reno man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of a possible child molestation near the 600 block of Hot Springs Road. Bail was set at $610.

At 12:50 a.m., a 26-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of violation of conditions of a probationer after deputies responded to reports of a domestic dispute near the 800 block of Sean Drive. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 1:09 p.m., a 31-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 200 block of Winnie Lane. Bail was set $1,000.

At 5:45 p.m., a 44-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of ex-felon failed to register after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near Carson and John Streets. Bail was set up at $150.

At 9:21 p.m., a 53-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 500 block of Stewart Street. Bail was set at $3,000.

MONDAY

At 12:25 a.m., a 21-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of probation violation after deputies responded to reports of a noise complaint near the 1100 block of Fremont Street. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 2:45 a.m., a 38-year-old Gardnerville man was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence and contempt of court after deputies responded to reports of an overdose near the 1000 block of 5th Street. Bail was set at $5,000.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes.

Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.