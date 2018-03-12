Man arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and burglary, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

SATURDAY

• At 8:57 a.m., a 25-year-old Carson man turned himself into the sheriff's on a warrant on suspicion of DUI-first. He was ordered held in lieu of $1,000 bail.

• At 4:12 p.m., a 61-year-old Carson man was arrested after he was reported sitting on the sidewalk outside Jack in the Box, asleep. According to the arrest report, his breath sample his blood alcohol was .247 percent. He was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and violating probation conditions and held in lieu of $1,150 bail.

SUNDAY

• At 12:02 a.m., a 40-year-old Carson man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery-first after deputies were called to an apartment in the 4000 block of Lepire Drive after a woman called 911. He's accused of flipping the mattress over and off the bed where the woman was during an argument. Bail was set at $3,000.

• At 1:30 a.m., a 27-year-old Dayton man was arrested at the Carson Nugget after security called saying there was a domestic battery in the parking valet area. Security reported he pushed his girlfriend during a verbal argument. He was arrested after a short foot pursuit and held in lieu of $3,000 bail on suspicion of battery and $300 bail on suspicion of obstructing.

• At 10:04 a.m., Cassidy Ann Robbins, 31, was arrested at a residence in the 2000 block of College Parkway on a warrant on suspicion of felony battery with substantial bodily harm. Bail was set at $20,000.

• At 1 p.m., a Dayton woman was returned to Carson City from Storey County on a warrant on suspicion of contempt of court. She was held in lieu of $229 bail.

8 At 5:27 p.m., Edson Guzman, 32, was jailed on two counts of domestic battery and a suspicion of a felony of preventing a victim from reporting a crime. The arrest report says he got into an argument with a woman and, when she tried to call 911, got into a physical altercation with the women during which he damaged three different phones she was trying to use to call for help. His total bail was set at $11,000.

• At 6 p.m., a 25-year-old Carson man was arrested on an outstanding warrant on suspicion of petit larceny after his vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation at Airport and Highway 50. He was booked and then released.

• At 8:50 p.m., Jacob Bradley Withrow, 21, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and burglary as well as domestic battery. According to the arrest report, he broke into a home on East Adams Street and forcibly took his a woman and their a girl to his apartment in the Parkway Terrace Apartments. He was held in lieu of $123,000 total bail.

MONDAY

• At 1:02 a.m., a 32-year-old Carson man was arrested on suspicion of DUI-first, drugs after a traffic stop at Winnie and Mountain streets for allegedly speeding. The arrest report says the deputy was alerted to the defendant's intoxication by the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. His bail was set at $1,060 on suspicion of drugs and speeding.