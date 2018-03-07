Man dies in fatal crash in Lyon County

A driver who failed to yield to a law enforcement officer died in a crash on Monday in Lyon County, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported

Patrick Fredrick Wood, 57, of Yerington, died as a result of the crash.

At about 11:45 p.m., NHP troopers responded to a fatal crash on State Route 208, in the vicinity of mile marker 25 in Lyon County.

Preliminary investigation shows a 1999 white Ford F-350 pickup was traveling westbound on State Route 208. The driver of the pickup failed to yield the right of way to a law enforcement officer who was behind the F-350 with lights and siren activated. The Ford pickup traveled to the right, striking the front of a guardrail. The pickup continued westbound and drove off the right side of the roadway. The F-350 then struck several trees along the right side of the highway. The Ford pickup came to rest partially across the westbound travel lane and the shoulder of the highway.

Wood was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding this collision, contact Trooper Doug Hildebrand of the Nevada Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team at 775-687-9617 or dhildebrand@dps.state.nv.us case number 180300565.