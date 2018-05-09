Man falls asleep while gambling, later arrested on DUI, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
May 9, 2018
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
TUESDAY
At 3:36 a.m., a 29-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI-second offense, failure to yield, open container, DUI warrant and failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of a man asleep at a gaming machine at the Edmonds Drive Jackpot Crossing Casino. When deputies arrived, they discovered the man had left in a vehicle and was apprehended near Long Street and Saliman Road. Bail was set at $4,805.
At 7:21 p.m., a 49-year-old Carson City resident was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence after deputies conducted a warrant service near Bel Aires Circle. Bail was set at $1,000.
At 10:58 p.m., a 19-year-old Gardnerville man was arrested on suspicion of minor consuming after deputies responded to reports of a fight near Northgate Lane and Applegate Way. Bail was set at $150.
