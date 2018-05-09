Man falls asleep while gambling, later arrested on DUI, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

At 3:36 a.m., a 29-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI-second offense, failure to yield, open container, DUI warrant and failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of a man asleep at a gaming machine at the Edmonds Drive Jackpot Crossing Casino. When deputies arrived, they discovered the man had left in a vehicle and was apprehended near Long Street and Saliman Road. Bail was set at $4,805.

At 7:21 p.m., a 49-year-old Carson City resident was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence after deputies conducted a warrant service near Bel Aires Circle. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 10:58 p.m., a 19-year-old Gardnerville man was arrested on suspicion of minor consuming after deputies responded to reports of a fight near Northgate Lane and Applegate Way. Bail was set at $150.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.