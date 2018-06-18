Man injured in Carson City rollover crash
June 18, 2018
One man was taken to the hospital following a rollover crash Monday afternoon.
Around 2 p.m., deputies and paramedics responded to reports of a single vehicle crash on Curry Street behind the V&T Railroad Museum. Once on scene, deputies discovered an adult male trapped inside the vehicle.
Firefighters were forced to extract the man through the windshield, where he was then transported to Carson Tahoe Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Curry Street was blocked off from traffic from Rhodes to the Shell Gas Station as crews cleaned up the area. The driver hit an electric pole during the crash, which was later evaluated and repaired by NV Energy.
It was undetermined whether the crash was caused by impairment or distracted driving.
