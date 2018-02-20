Man who died in plane crash identified

MINDEN — The person who died in a plane crash on Monday in Douglas County has been identified.

Stephen Filice, 64 of Minden, died as a result of the crash. At about 11:30 a.m., the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and East Fork Fire Protection District responded to a report of a plane crash in northern Douglas County.

They located the wreckage of a twin engine Piper PA-34 Seneca in the vicinity of Hobo Hot Springs, located west of US Highway 395 and south of Plymouth Drive at about 12:20 pm.

The incident is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration.