March for school safety in Carson City on Saturday

There will be a "March For Our Lives" in Carson City on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Mills Park.

The march will begin at Mills Park, proceed down N. Roop St., west on E. 2nd Street, across Stewart onto the state Legislature's grounds.

There's a Facebook page for the Carson City march: https://www.facebook.com/March4OurLives-Carson-City-393362007791054/

This is a worldwide event with more than a thousand sister marches just in the U.S. Marches are planned in Reno and Las Vegas. Local organizers hope the Carson City event will generate 500 to 1,000 marchers.

A Facebook page has been created for all three marches: https://www.facebook.com/MFOLnevada/

The purpose of the march on Saturday is to reach out to state and federal lawmakers to encourage them to pass legislation to make schools safe from attack by people with guns, knives, trucks and anything else that might be used to harm or kill students. This march isn't intended to take guns away from anyone, just to keep students safe from guns and other lethal weapons while attending class, organizers state.

Recommended Stories For You

For information visit https://marchforourlives.com.