Mark Twain Elementary School to host Color Run Saturday at Mills Park in Carson City
April 16, 2018
Mark Twain Elementary is hosting its third annual My School Color Run event on Saturday.
The walk/run is a fundraiser for the school, where participants are doused in colors as they pass through the 2-mile long course.
The event will be April 21, with check-in starting at 8:30 a.m. for registered runners. It will run from 10 a.m. to noon at Mills Park. Registration is $20 and registration can be found at events.myschoolcolorrun.com or in person at Mark Twain. Donations can also be made at the same sites.
