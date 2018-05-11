Mark Twain to do lockdown drill this afternoon

Mark Twain to do lockdown drill this afternoonNevada Appeal staff reportMay 11, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) Nevada Appeal staff reportMay 11, 2018Mark Twain Elementary will be facilitating a lockdown drill at approximately 1:30 p.m. today followed by an evacuation drill to the Boys and Girls Clubs. No one will be available in the office from 1:30 to approximately 3:15. Share Tweet Trending In: LocalDayton shooting suspect captured in RenoValley Knolls project south of Carson City gets OKCarson City man sought in Dayton murderRising concern with Carson City homelessDriver killed in toxic tanker wreck near WoodfordsTrending SitewideDayton shooting suspect captured in RenoValley Knolls project south of Carson City gets OKCarson City man sought in Dayton murderRising concern with Carson City homelessBLM seeks public input on proposed expansion of Navy range