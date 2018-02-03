Marlin and Barbara Hancock celebrating 70th anniversary

Marlin and Barbara Hancock are celebrating their seventh decade of marriage on Feb. 8. The 30-year residents of Nevada were married in 1948 at University Methodist Church in Los Angeles, Calif. They are the parents of three children — Leann, Marlene, and Michael. Although they lost Michael, they enjoy the addition of their seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Marlin was in the oil business until his retirement in 1986. Both Marlin and Barbara have volunteered at multiple places around Carson City, including the senior center.