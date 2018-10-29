Martin Hotel set for Carson City opening

The Martin Hotel in Carson City is opening Thursday.

The Basque restaurant is located in the new commercial and residential building downtown at 308 Curry St.

The eatery will be serving lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and dinner 4-9 p.m. seven days a week.

The lunch menu features a selection of burgers and sandwiches, including Santa Rosa steak sandwich, French Ford french dip, and Edna's chicken wrap, as well as Basque specialities such as lamb shank, Solomo open-face sandwich, and Basco Fiasco chorizo sandwich.

The dinner menu features steaks, pasta dishes, and Basque entrees including lamb, Solomo, sweet breads, and chicken Marsala, as well as a children's menu.

Carson City is the second location for the famous Winnemucca restaurant.