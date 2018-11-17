Meals on Wheels joins with Subaru

Meals on Wheels Carson City will be participating in the 2018 Subaru Share the Love Event as a member of Meals on Wheels America — one of four national Share the Love charitable partners supported through the promotion. From Nov. 15 through Jan. 2, Subaru of America will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased to the customer's choice of participating charities.

"Last year we were able to provide 3,255 meals to Carson City's home bound seniors with our proceeds from the Share the Love event," said Courtney Warner, executive director of the Carson City Senior Center which administers the local Meals on Wheels program. "We are grateful for our partnership with Subaru to help us meet the nutritional needs of our seniors locally and nationally."

Participating Meals on Wheels America members, like Meals on Wheels Carson City will receive a share of the donation raised by Subaru in their state. In observance of the event, the Senior Center is partnering with The Union Carson to raise awareness for the popular year-end sales and giving event, and drive support for Meals on Wheels during the Downtown Wine Walk on Dec. 1.

"Meals on Wheels America is thrilled to partner with Subaru of America for the Subaru Share the Love Event for the eleventh year in a row," said Ellie Hollander, President and CEO, Meals on Wheels America. "Since 2008, the Subaru Share the Love Event has helped local Meals on Wheels programs deliver nearly 2 million meals to vulnerable seniors nationwide. We remain proud and grateful to have the generous support of Subaru in helping us ensure that homebound seniors receive the daily nutrition and companionship they need to thrive."

Over the last 10 years, Subaru of America and its participating retailers have donated more than $118 million to its charity partners. This year's Subaru Share the Love Event is on track to bring that total to more than $140 million, proving there's no limit to the amount of love we can all share.

By purchasing or leasing a new Subaru during the Subaru Share the Love Event and selecting Meals on Wheels as your charity of choice, you can help deliver nutritious meals and other important services to seniors here in Carson City.